Huskers in the NFL Week 18

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

After last week’s quiet game, Abdullah saw some action against the Chiefs making one catch for ten yards. Ameer had to go low to make the catch but was able to get up and rumble for 10 yards. As a kick returner Abdullah only got one chance but did bring it out 25 yards.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Kalu earned another start in the Titans win or go home game against the Jaguars. Kalu and the Titans didn’t get shredded by Trevor Lawrence but they didn’t give him much fits. While Kalu gave up a costly long catch to Christian Kirk when he was slow to get over. Kalu finished with two tackles on the game with one coming on special teams.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

123.5 career run/pass stuffs for Lavonte David, plus 27 sacks



no one does this more often--track down a screen and make a tackle for a loss



Prob. the most underrated player of the last decade#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/D9H6XyArD4 — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) January 8, 2023

With the Bucs already securing a playoff spot, they didn’t play their starters a ton, which included Lavonte David. David only played a third of the Bucs defensive snaps but still finished with three tackles including a tackle for loss.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

It was a quiet day for Mogan who wasn’t able to make a tackle on special teams and was used as a blocker on his six offensive snaps.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor-Britt had a strong showing against the Ravens as his 9 tackles led the team while his pass break up came on a deep ball. Since Taylor-Britt came back from injury the Bengals are 8-0 and now poised to challenge for their second straight appearance in the Super Bowl.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

In Domann’s final game of his rookie season he was unable to make any tackles in his 17 special teams snaps.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Against the Colts, Burkhead only saw 10 offensive snaps getting targeted twice with only one catch for a single yard. Burkhead added a tackle on a Davis Mills interception.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Finishing off on a strong bounce back year, Collins had one sack and another quarterback hurry against the Colts in the Texans win.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Other than his time on the field goal and extra point teams, Jurgens saw one snap on offense as an extra lineman and functioned like a tight end. I don’t know about anybody else, but I have a feeling we’re going to see a Jurgens target in the playoffs.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll has found his way back into his role as a main blocker for the Eagles. He played over a third of the Eagles offensive snaps helping out in both pass blocking and the run game.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

It was a quiet day for Suh who didn’t register a single stat in his 24 defensive snaps. But his presence against the run has been felt since the Eagles added him late in the season.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford may have only played five defensive snaps, but he made his presence felt with two tackles with one being for a loss.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was a rough final game of the regular season for the Cowboys, and that included Maher. Normally automatic this season, Maher’s only kick attempt was a missed extra point.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

In addition to his normal extra point and field goal duties, Jaimes got some action at left guard at the end of the Chargers game against the Broncos.

Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos

After getting significant playing time last week, Jackson didn’t see the field except for special teams. There he wasn’t able to make any tackles and was called for an illegal block on a punt return.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Toure’s only action of the game came on two offensive snaps where he wasn’t really involved.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

For a second straight week, Ben Stille was inactive for the Browns game.