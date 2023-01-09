Monday Flakes: National Championship Vibes

The national championship game was a beatdown.

No, I’m not making predictions about tonight, I’m talking about yesterday’s FCS title game. The SDSU Jackrabbits won their first ever natty in a 45-21 win over the Bison. It was the first time in 10 games that NDSU lost a title game.

JACKRABBITS CLAIM FIRST FCS TITLE - South Dakota State University Athletics

SDSU solid in all three phases in convincing win over archrival

What are you predictions for tonight? I’m picking Georgia by 10 over the Horned Frogs. Even though I think that is what is going to happen, I’d love to see TCU pull off the upset. Just because.

Frosted Flakes

Spence Claims Two Titles in Season Opener - University of Nebraska

Lincoln - Emma Spence led the Huskers claiming the floor and all-around title in the season opening meet while newcomer Sophia McClelland earned the balance beam

Huskers Finalize Day Three at Team USA Trials - University of Nebraska

After day three of qualifying, freshman Jillian Martin holds strong as she sits in second place overall at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Team USA

Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name

He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.The Huskers...

Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason

How quickly can Matt Rhule turn things around for Nebraska?

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers are finalist for Baylor transfer

Nebraska football recruiting would get a big lift on the offensive line if they can beat out a couple of SEC schools for the Baylor transfer.

Arkansas' Malik Hornsby gets Transfer Crystal Ball for Nebraska: Portal's best-available QB trends to Huskers

Rivals.com - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Focus begins to shift to the 2024 class

Razorbacks Open Season with Dual Victory Over Huskers | Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas gymnastics team kicked its season off on a high note as the Hogs defeated the Huskers 196.225-195.000 in Lincoln on Saturday.

Martin Wins US Amateur Championship, Joins 2023 Team USA - University of Nebraska

Las Vegas, Nev. - After five days of intense qualifying rounds, Freshman Jillian Martin tops Mary Orf (199-170) in the 2023 United States Bowling Congress (USBC)

Sports!

Georgia vs TCU predictions: Who will win national championship? - Sports Illustrated

Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs face off with Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff final.

Lions skewer Aaron Rodgers, Packers with hilarious video

The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.

Sonny Dykes fueled TCU run to title game with simple mantra

A year ago, it would have been hard to imagine the Horned Frogs playing for the national title. But a simple message from their coach paved the road.

This was the best NFL regular season of all time - SBNation.com

We have NEVER seen a season like this — plus more winners and losers from Week 18.

Then There’s This

US Farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment - BBC News

The grassroots movement has grown among consumers around the world as repair costs soar.