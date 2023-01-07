First Impression: Nebraska’s Coordinators Marcus Satterfield and Tony White

Nebraska’s new coordinators met with the media for the first time in their official capacity. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield talked about his plans for our beloved Husker offense. He said the offense will huddle, will run the ball, and they will use a fullback.

Look at this quote:

We’re gonna get in a huddle and call football plays. We’re going to use tight ends and we’re going to use a fullback. We’re going to run the football. In the Big Ten you’ve got to be able to run the football because you’re going to play late in the season and you can’t just throw the ball all over the field. We’re starting from a standpoint of just being physicality and playing good clean football.

And this one:

I’m on a crusade about the huddle, like the huddle is is the the heart and soul of football. You cannot you cannot teach the leadership moments. You can’t script the leadership moments that happen in a huddle.

12% of Nebraska fans are now in a Koolaid coma.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White talked about the 3-3-5 defense and his philosophy towards players and his scheme.

Here’s what I thought was the money quote from him when asked how he wants his defense to be known:

You want to see a group of guys out there that when they play, they don’t look at the score. They have fun playing their butts off, and everything will take care of itself.

Your thoughts?

Become one of us. DO IT NOW.