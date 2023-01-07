Nebrasketball: Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Thread

Moving on to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/j9sHlqJovI— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 7, 2023
- When: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET
- Where: Williams Arena (14,625) - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 126.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Minnesota No. 190 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 6-7 (0-3)
Head Coach: Ben Johnson
Record at UM: 19-24 (2nd year)
Career Record: Same
Nebraska No. 86 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 8-7 (1-2)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 32-74 (4th year)
Career Record: 147-130 (9th year)
