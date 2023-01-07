 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebrasketball: Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Minnesota David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET
  • Where: Williams Arena (14,625) - Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
  • Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
    Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
    The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
  • Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 126.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota No. 190 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 6-7 (0-3)
Head Coach: Ben Johnson
Record at UM: 19-24 (2nd year)
Career Record: Same

Nebraska No. 86 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 8-7 (1-2)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 32-74 (4th year)
Career Record: 147-130 (9th year)

