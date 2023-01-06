Five Heart Podcast 310: B1G Greater Than SEC and Our Recruiting Class

On this episode of the Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Jon discuss the Big Ten’s clear superiority over other conferences, especially the SEC. How can that be?

We hate each other. We don’t rally around the sole survivor and chant B-I-G! B-I-G! We partake of the timeless act of schadenfreude. We revel in our rivals’ misery.

The guys also talk about late additions to Nebraska’s recruiting class and the fact that apparently the Huskers have commits from four (4) 4-star defensive linemen.

Lots of great input by the live audience. The type of input that I can’t specify, as it was all outstanding.

We also take a quick look at the College Football Championship and make our predictions as well as take the viewers’.