Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend

Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse.

At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal.

Everybody’s favorite coach, Donovan Raiola, appears to be putting in some work. Rouse will be visiting Iowa and Oklahoma before getting to Nebraska.

Husker Mash: New Nebraska staff eager to plan and connect further with roster

While Tony White has known Matt Rhule since they crossed paths at UCLA in 2000-01, Nebraska's defensive coordinator is a new voice to others on staff.

NU secondary coach Evan Cooper said he hadn't met White until he was hired for the coordinator job in Lincoln. But Cooper expressed recently on the Huskers Radio Network his eagerness to get going in the planning process with White, who runs a 3-3-5 scheme.

All-American Bowl: Top performers from the West team at Wednesday practice

47Sports runs down top performers from the West squad during Wednesday's practice, which led to a combined afternoon session with the East team at the Alamodome. A team of 247Sports national recruiting and scouting analysts provided live coverage and the following breakdown of Wednesday's top West performers, headlined by high-ceiling four-star Jelani McDonald from Waco (Texas) Connally.

Cooper on Huskers secondary: 'I'm excited about what we're bringing back'

Food recommendations, please. Evan Cooper will take any of those from Nebraskans as the new Husker secondary coach figures out what's what around here.

Heck, that's one of the topics he's already covered with his Nebraska DBs who he's just getting to know. When he's in their hometown, he'll text them and ask where to eat.

Ochaun Mathis accepts invite to East-West Shrine Game

Nebraska EDGE rusher Ochaun Mathis will get a chance to showcase his talents for NFL scouts and personnel staffers after accepting an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Wednesday.

stanford-transfer-walter-rouse-sets-visits

Stanford offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse has already made a trip to Auburn and is set to visit three more schools this week. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound Rouse told HawkeyeReport.com that he will be traveling to Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska over the next few days as he continues to research his options.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska and Matt Rhule will host a major visitor - On3

Nebraska will host a big transfer portal visitor this weekend.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement,' remains in critical condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours, the team said, as he continues his recovery after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday's game.

Texas A&M hit with rare tech before tipoff for jersey error

Texas A&M trailed before the opening tip at Florida, a scenario neither coach had experienced or even knew was a possibility before Wednesday night.

Shortly after leaving the court following final warmups, the Aggies realized managers had left their game jerseys at the team hotel. They double-timed it back to grab them, but officials hit them with a delay of game penalty -- officially deemed an administrative technical foul -- because the start had to be postponed a few minutes.

Davante Adams hopes to be kept in loop on Raiders' QB decision

Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams said Wednesday he wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season -- despite the apparent impending departure of his good friend Derek Carr and an underwhelming season by a team expected to return to the playoffs -- and also hopes to be kept in the loop by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler when it comes to choosing next season's quarterback.

