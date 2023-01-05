Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest: Recovery From A Heart Attack Survivor’s Perspective

Everyone who loves football is aware of Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday Night Football due to a cardiac arrest. What he’s going through sounds somewhat similar to what I went through.

I am a heart attack and TBI (traumatic brain injury) survivor. This is a video done from a survivor’s perspective. I talk about what I went through, and what it’s like to try to recover from a heart attack and deal with TBI.

We are acutely aware as human beings of how much emotion is attached to a cancer diagnosis, but there is very little awareness of the same issues associated with heart attack. It is just as important we acknowledge survivor stories as viable as medical professionals, because, honestly, they don’t tell the entire story.

CDC Heart Disease Facts

Younger People are Having More Heart Attacks

I talk about the anxiety, anger and depression that come with heart attack. I also talk about how trauma is a shared experience. I would appreciate if you could share this as much as possible.