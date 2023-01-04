Wrestling: Huskers Finalize 2023 Recruiting Class

The Huskers recently finalized their 2023 recruiting class, a very large class for wrestling.

With 12 incoming high school seniors as well as one transfer that’s already on campus, Nebraska will again be a very young team next season.

As it stands right now, Nebraska has 33 wrestlers on its roster with only five seniors that will expire their eligibility. And that’s after the losses of Dom Serrano, Nathan Haas and Zak Taylor to the transfer portal. Their destinations are not known, but they are all no longer listed on the official roster.

The Huskers then have just five wrestlers listed as juniors and only four sophomores. Nebraska has nine redshirt freshmen — three of them starters — and 10 more true freshmen who are all currently redshirting.

That all makes for a very young team, but the Huskers have been bringing in a lot of talent lately. This squad has the opportunity to be very good in the coming seasons.

So, who makes up the 2023 class you ask?

In November, Nebraska signed six members of this year’s class — most of them the class’ heavy hitters in Camden McDanel (No. 36 overall, No. 7 at 195 pounds), Weston Dalton (No. 38, No. 5 at 152), Alan Koehler (No. 45, No. 8 at 120), Ethan Stiles (No. 57, No. 6 at 160), Kael Lauridsen (No. 62, No. 7 at 120), Tanner Frothinger (170 pounds) and Griffin Ray (170).

You can read a full breakdown of these six wrestlers here. With four in the Top 100, this class is one of the better ones in the country.

Then late in December, the Huskers announced the additions of both Tyler Antoniak and Ethan DeLeon. Antoniak is a true freshman transfer from Arizona State who won two Nebraska state titles for Millard South, while DeLeon is an Iowa state finalist. You can read about these pickups here.

Now, to talk about the new additions.

Adding another Top-100 recruit to this class, giving them five in all, the Huskers are bringing in another top-shelf heavyweight in Matthew Moore. Moore is ranked No. 91 overall in this class and is No. 4 in the country at 285 pounds. Moore is a Colorado state champion and three-time finalist and just recently made it to the Ironman finals.

Also joining the Huskers next season will be Cooper French out of Arizona. French is a two-time Arizona state champion for Coconino High School in Flagstaff. He’s competing at 150 pounds this year and likely projects as a 157-pounder.

Another heavyweight coming to Nebraska is Hampton Kaye-Kuter out of Massachusetts. A New England state champion, Kaye-Kuter will add competition and depth to Nebraska’s 285-pound spot.

Joining older brother Adam Thebeau at Nebraska will be Dominic Thebeau. A third-place finisher at last season’s Illinois state tournament, Thebeau currently wrestles at 195 pounds, so he’ll likely be a 197-pounder for the Huskers.