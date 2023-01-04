Wednesday Flakes Looks At Conference Basketball Season

Nebrasketball had a tough lost last night. But, they didn’t give up. Even the dry shooting that seems to constantly plague the history of the team didn’t keep this squad from calling it quits.

Was it enough to beat Michigan State? No, it wasn’t. It is tough to play in East Lansing and the Spartans seem to be clicking right now. Two things that do not bode well for a Husker squad that needs a few more wins under it’s belt.

This is a fairly solid Nebrasketball squad. Will they win the Big Ten anytime soon? No, I don’t see that. They will, however start to challenge a lot of the teams in the conference. This year the Big Ten is less top heavy as most of it’s teams seem to be in the middle. Making it a good opportunity for the Big Red to pull off some upsets as the season goes on.

Fred has changed his coaching and it seems to be benefiting the team. Stay on board with Nebrasketball. It won’t be the prettiest thing you will see but it will give us more wins than we are use to.

