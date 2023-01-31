Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finish a two-game road stretch Tuesday night in Champaign when the Huskers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Nebraska flew straight from BWI to CMI Saturday night following the team’s 82-63 loss at Maryland Saturday and will finally return to Lincoln after the game having been gone since last Friday’s flight to the College Park region.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Illinois No. 24 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 15-6 (6-4)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Record at ILL: 109-72 (6th year)

Career Record: 217-99 (10th year)

Nebraska No. 100 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 10-12 (3-8)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 34-79 (4th year)

Career Record: 149-135 (9th year)