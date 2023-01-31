Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finish a two-game road stretch Tuesday night in Champaign when the Huskers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Nebraska flew straight from BWI to CMI Saturday night following the team’s 82-63 loss at Maryland Saturday and will finally return to Lincoln after the game having been gone since last Friday’s flight to the College Park region.
Tuesday night hoops.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 31, 2023
Illinois
Champaign, IL
⌚️ 6pm CT
@BigTenNetwork
@HuskersRadio pic.twitter.com/GoJsubV5JJ
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET
- Where: A spaceship on the planet Mars or the State Farm Center, your pick
- TV: Big Ten Network, you should know by know you can stream via the FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
- Broadcast Stations:
- Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Tom Osborne believes gambling is the devil, so don’t do it.
Illinois No. 24 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 15-6 (6-4)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Record at ILL: 109-72 (6th year)
Career Record: 217-99 (10th year)
Nebraska No. 100 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 10-12 (3-8)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 34-79 (4th year)
Career Record: 149-135 (9th year)
Loading comments...