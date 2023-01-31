Monday Night Therapy: Ed Foley, Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton, Officiating, And How We’ve All Been In A Cult

I have survived the Polar Plunge. I talk about what it was like, including the reasons I did it. One of the reasons was included in a post I received from a Heart Attack Survivor group I’m part of on Facebook.

Two more new Nebraska football coaches met the media today. Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton and Ed Foley. We discuss their introductory press conferences, including the words they use.

Ed Foley said, “We’re going to return kicks”, and when I heard that I suddenly realized - Nebraska fans haven’t seen an Honest-To-God punt return in years. IN YEARS.

There were certainly some guys fielding punts who were capable of running with the ball, but the previous staff DIDN’T EVEN BOTHER with that part of the game. Did we even notice?

Were we so much the part of the cult of that guy we fired that we didn’t even notice huge chunks of our beloved football game were missing?

Nebraska picked up a new commit - DL Sua Lafotu DL

Wrestling coach Mark Manning picked up his 300th victory with the win over Wisconsin.

Baseball season is a little more than 2 weeks away.

Todd and I talk about officiating. It’s bad. How can we make it better? Todd and I both have our theories and we relate them to you! How important is it for the program that they visit every podunk town in Nebraska?

Support Us! Get A Hoodie!

At our merch store here!