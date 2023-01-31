Corn Flakes: Family Super Bowl Match Up

Which team are you going to root for on Super Bowl Sunday? I really can’t decide. But I do hope that I don’t have to hear anyone say “Jabroney” on national tv again. Speaking of Travis Kelce...

This year’s Super Bowl is sure to be a family affair.

The Eagle’s Center Jason Kelce will face his brother Tight End Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against his brother the Eagle’s Center Jason Kelce. This will be the first time in Super Bowl history that two brothers have faced each other.

That’s kind of a fun storyline to follow during the game. It’d be more fun if they would match up against each other on offense and defense, but this is will do for now.

Travis and Jason Kelce Will Be First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have faced off before, but not like this

In other football playoff news, Cam Taylor-Britt is just the best:

Ahead of the AFC Championship, @CamTaylorBritt_ makes a young fan’s day by signing his jersey and taking a picture with him at his first @NFL game! #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/6mIjV46OKT — Max Preston (@MaxPrestonTV) January 29, 2023

Now, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Move Up in National Rankings - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's track and field team continued its climb up the national rankings as it moved up four spots to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings

Ed Foley: The Husker Energizer Bunny? - All Huskers

Ed Foley is one of Husker head coach Matt Rhule's long-time coaching buddies. Foley, the new Husker special teams coach, has been with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and most recently with the NFL Carolina Panthers.

Senior Bowl 2023 rosters: Which Nebraska Cornhuskers are playing

The Senior Bowl 2023 is right around the corner. Which favorite Nebraska Cornhuskers players can fans watch when it airs on Saturday.

Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline

The Nebraska football recruiting efforts are running up against a new kind of rivalry as Deion Sanders keeps coming into the state.

As Nebraska basketball's defense struggles, need for scoring grows

As Nebraska basketball's defense adjusts to the absence of two stars, the Husker offense could use even more scoring from Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel.

Elsewhere

Bengals' Germaine Pratt regrets reaction to Joseph Ossai penalty

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said he was "wrong" for his reaction that went viral after team's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

S. Carolina still tops; Ohio State falls in women's AP poll

Previously unbeaten Ohio State lost three games, sending it tumbling from No. 2 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 women's hoops poll, while the South Carolina Gamecocks remained No. 1 for the 32nd straight week.

AFC Championship: Referee Ron Torbert explains why Chiefs were given a do-over in fourth quarter vs. Bengals - CBSSports.com

The officials left everyone scratching their heads during the AFC title game

Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84 - CBSSports.com

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and had his No. 9 jersey retired by the Blackhawks that very same year

Top 10 returning quarterbacks in college football for the 2023 season | College Football | PFF

USC's Caleb Williams headlines the top 10 returning quarterbacks in college football for the 2023 season.