Monday Flakes: Super Bowl Matchup, Polar Plunge, and Bear Selfies

The Super Bowl matchup is set. We get to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Who will you be cheering for?

Corn Flakes

Fearless Leader participated in a Polar Plunge this weekend. Check it out!

Into the Burrow-verse — imagining a world where Nebraska signed Joe Burrow

Wherein we imagine what the football world would look like if Joe Burrow’s interest in Nebraska had been mutual.

Tad Stryker: Tough-Minded Receivers - All Huskers

How will coach Matt Rhule’s run-first approach play in Nebraska football’s talented wideout room?

Huskers bring nearly entire staff to see Raiola

You think Nebraska wants Dylan Raiola something fierce?A guy might feel like a program’s top priority when the coaching staff...

Track & Field: Trio of Huskers Set All-Time Marks at Texas Tech Open - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field teamed wrapped up action at the Texas Tech Open this weekend with three Huskers setting all-time marks on Saturday.

Rifle: Huskers Avenge Loss Against No. 11 Ohio State - University of Nebraska

The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team took down No. 11 Ohio State by a score of 4,715-4,651 on Saturday at the Nebraska Rifle Range. The Huskers moved to 7-5 on the season.

Rare mastodon fossil found in Southeast Nebraska creek bed

When Travis Benda and his sons ventured out on a deer hunting trip in Southeast Nebraska, they weren’t expecting to find a millennia-old fossil.

Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63 - Corn Nation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins...

BOOM! California DL Sua Lefotu is N! - Corn Nation

We've got more DLs than an injury prone baseball team!

Wrestling: Huskers Dismantle Badgers for Manning’s 300th Career Dual Win - Corn Nation

No. 11 Nebraska downed No. 13 Wisconsin 24-11 at home to improve to 7-3 on the year

Sports!

Chuck Wepner: Honouring the real-life ‘Rocky’ who floored Muhammad Ali - BBC Sport

Chuck Wepner’s most famous fight was a defeat, but his blood-soaked legend lives on in New Jersey.

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles defense injures both 49ers QBs, leads the way to an NFC title

The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.

Bengals-Chiefs live: Best moments from the AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet once again in the AFC Championship Game. Here are the best moments and takeaways from Sunday's action.

MLB umpire Malachi Moore a trailblazer from Compton Youth Academy

The 32-year-old will be full-time in MLB this season, a stunning rise for the Compton, Calif., native who never thought he’d end up an umpire.

NBA referees’ union - Missing foul on LeBron James ‘gut-wrenching’

The National Basketball Referees Association admitted to missing Jayson Tatum’s foul on LeBron James at the end of regulation and called the mistake “gut-wrenching.”

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Once a Floating Speakeasy, the Wreck of the 'Keuka' Tells a Tale of Bullets and Booze | History | Smithsonian Magazine

The "Keuka" sank in 1932, just three years after its grand opening as a dance hall, roller rink and illicit party boat

School Cars: how trains brought classrooms to children in remote communities | CBC Radio

They were known as school cars and schools on wheels. Trains that brought the classroom to children in the most isolated communities of Northern Ontario. Contributor Alisa Siegel explores remote education, homeschooling and nation-building.

Why Some Civil War Soldiers Glowed in the Dark | Mental Floss

They called it “Angel’s Glow.”

KonMari method: What Marie Kondo says it really looks like to spark joy : NPR

The creator of the KonMari method says there are other things that spark joy besides a totally tidy home.

The Violin Doctor – Chicago Magazine

He’s trusted to repair some of the world’s most fabled — and expensive — instruments. How does John Becker manage to unlock the sound of a Stradivarius?

CONCURRING OPINION: ChatGPT changes the game for the human writing industry | Opinion | dailynebraskan.com

It is hard to think of a technology which has marveled the general public to the extent that ChatGPT has in the last two months.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Is Your Poop Normal? 10 Things It Can Reveal About Your Health - CNET

Let's talk about your bathroom habits and what they mean for your overall health.

Then There’s This

Bear in Boulder, Colorado, takes 400 selfies on wildlife camera : NPR

Photoshoots are an unintended — but amusing — use of the cameras. The Open Space and Mountain Parks department in Boulder, Colo., set up nine of them to learn about and protect local wildlife.