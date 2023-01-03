BOOM!! Georgia DB Ethan Nation is N!!!

It took a little extra time, but the Huskers locked down a defensive back from Georgia. Ethan Nation is a 5’11” 165 lb recruit rated as three stars for both Rivals and 247.

Here is the video (not great audio quality) of him committing during a break in the game.

Official ✅



Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) is headed to Nebraska‼️ He’ll play for Matt Rhule and company at the next level @UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/ETNO1K5gQw — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) January 3, 2023

He had a long offer list that included many Power Five teams. He is not a big guy, but he has been noted as a player that puts everything he has into the game.

Watching his film, there is a lot of highlights of him playing wideout. I am a major proponent of converting WRs to DBs. I find that the ball skills usually convert well & the athleticism needed to play WR at a elite level is easily transferable to defense.

His defensive film is no slouch either as well, he is sticky as honey-coated cat sh*t in coverage, comes in hard on run support & had the requisite speed. This was a can't miss prospect in my opinion & Evan Cooper closed out great.

#TrustTheProfessionals is my motto for Matt Rhule's recruiting philosophy. He knows exactly what kind of players he wants & will go out and get it on the recruiting trail. Stars be damned. Don't put much stock into any of our recruiting rankings in the Rhule Era.

Welcome to Nebraska Ethan!