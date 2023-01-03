Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

Squaring off with Sparty.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 3, 2023
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
⌚️ 6pm CT
@BigTenNetwork
@HuskersRadio pic.twitter.com/BZlid8CNrb
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET
- Where: Breslin Center (14,759) - East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
- Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
- Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
- The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 7-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Michigan State No. 46 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 9-4 (1-1)
Head Coach: Tom Izzo
Record at MSU: 675-271 (28th year)
Career Record: Same
Nebraska No. 82 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 8-6 (1-2)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 32-73 (4th year)
Career Record: 147-129 (9th year)
