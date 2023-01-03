 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET
  • Where: Breslin Center (14,759) - East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
  • Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
  • The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
  • Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 7-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan State No. 46 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 9-4 (1-1)
Head Coach: Tom Izzo
Record at MSU: 675-271 (28th year)
Career Record: Same

Nebraska No. 82 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 8-6 (1-2)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 32-73 (4th year)
Career Record: 147-129 (9th year)

