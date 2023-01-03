Corn Flakes: Monday Night Football Nightmare

Were you watching the Bengals/Bills game last night? It was horrifying when Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field.

I cannot imagine how horrible it was for all of the players, coaches, trainers, officials, reporters, and first responders. There is a lot of speculation that to NFL was going to give the players a five minute warm up and have them get back to the game. It hasn’t been confirmed, but is protocol after an injury. There is no way those players would have been able to do that and while waiting for official word, it sounds like the coaches, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor decided to send their players back to the locker room and not continue.

I also don’t know how the broadcast continued. I know people want updates, but ABC and ESPN could’ve cut to some reruns and broke in for updates as they had them. Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark did a good job in such a horrible situation. To keep the show on the air for so long rehashing what happened had to be excruciating.

I pray that Hamlin is okay and has a smooth recovery.

Damar Hamlin collapses on field; Bills-Bengals MNF game suspended

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was administered CPR and later exited in an ambulance Monday night. He's in critical condition at a local hospital, per the NFL, which postponed the game between Buffalo and host Cincinnati.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Life is a Gift - University of Nebraska

It was impossible to see anything but smoke, and all I heard was fire cracking and shouting. This was really the first time I realized how scary this situation was,

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers - Visit NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated, the latest news coverage, with rankings for NFL Draft prospects, College Football, Dynasty and Devy Fantasy Football.

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska LB Garrett Nelson

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official.While three...

Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement

Nebraska football recruiting isn't only being done by the Huskers' coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer recruiting one prospect in particular.

A night in East Lansing offers Huskers a chance to prove they can hang on the road

The Huskers will play six of their next nine games away from home. It's a "heck of a stretch" but Fred Hoiberg feels his team is "road-tested."

Elsewhere

For second time in two seasons, Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue

For the second straight season, Rutgers upset top-ranked Purdue in Big Ten play, this time on the road as the Scarlet Knights stunned Mackey Arena's 49th consecutive sellout crowd and handed the powerful Boilermakers their first loss of the season.

Jim Harbaugh to the NFL? Michigan coach expected to head back to pros if offered a job, per report - CBSSports.com

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly eyeing Jim Harbaugh as a potential coaching candidate

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history - CBSSports.com

Mitchell's intentionally missed free throw allows the Cavs to reach overtime against the Bulls

USC vs. Tulane score: Trojans collapse late as Green Wave rally from 15 down in Cotton Bowl 2023 - CBSSports.com

Tulane completes greatest turnaround in college football history going from 2-10 to 12-2

LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors - Sports Illustrated

The Tigers coach was asked about his coaching staff following the team’s 63–7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.