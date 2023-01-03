BOOM! Cameron Lenhardt of Florida Joins Nebraska’s 2023 Recruiting Class - Four Star Defensive End

This one has gone back and forth and back and forth and back and forth for a while.

Finally, Cameron Lenhardt has chosen his new home and it happens to be in Lincoln, NE. Lenhardt is from New Jersey but attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He announced his commitment today at the Under Armor All-American Game.

Lenhardt is a composite four star defensive lineman who is 6’3” 240 pounds. He is the 309th ranked overall player in the country and is the 37th ranked EDGE rusher. Also the 78th ranked player out of the state of Florida.

He is one of those guys that you can either label him as a tweener (thus he has no position) or he’s just so flexible and talented that he can play multiple positions and that is framed as a great thing.

In 2021 at IMG Academy he worked primarily as an EDGE rusher type of player but moved inside in 2022.

Join me in welcoming Cameron Lenhardt to Nebraska!

2023 COMMITS (UPDATE PLEASE)