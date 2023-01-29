Wrestling: Huskers Dismantle Badgers for Manning’s 300th Career Dual Win

The No. 11-ranked Huskers got back in the win column with a 24-11 win over No. 13 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska was dominant as it piled up seven wins out of the ten matches, including three wins by major decision.

For head coach Mark Manning, it was his 300th career dual win. He is now 300-129-5 in his career between three seasons at the University of Northern Iowa and now his 23rd at Nebraska. As the Husker head coach, Manning is 277-106-3.

The Huskers improve to 7-3 on the year while Wisconsin falls to 7-7 in duals this season.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

*FloWrestling individual rankings used

125 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 3 Liam Cronin didn’t miss a beat as he shook off his 38-second pinfall loss to No. 1 Spencer Lee a week ago. Cronin was fairly dominant as he took out No. 9 Eric Barnett 7-3.

.@Liam_Cronin125 with a 7-3 decision over #8 Barnett to secure his 4th Top-10 win of the season! @HuskerWrestling x @B1GWrestling pic.twitter.com/KbhJIOZkps — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 29, 2023

Cronin scored first with a first-period takedown before ceding an escape. Cronin went up 3-1 with an escape to start the second period and took that lead into the third.

In the third, Barnett scored the escape to start things, but Cronin added two takedowns to earn the 7-3 win, his fourth over a Top-10 opponent this year. Cronin is now 14-3 on the year and still has three upcoming matches against guys currently in the Top 10.

Team Score: Nebraska 3, Wisconsin 0

133 pounds

Facing his old team, Nebraska’s Kyle Burwick took on Taylor LaMont of Wisconsin.

The first period ended scoreless, but there were some fun scrambles that ended in stalemates or out-of-bounds calls. Then LaMont started the second period on bottom and scored a quick escape to go up 1-0.

Burwick chose bottom in the third, but LaMont was able to put on a hard ride and rode him the full two minutes, giving him a riding-time point and the 2-0 win over Burwick.

Burwick falls to 10-4 on the season with the loss and a 0-4 record in Big Ten duals.

Team Score: Nebraska 3, Wisconsin 3

141 pounds

Facing Wisconsin’s Joe Zargo, Nebraska’s No. 4 Brock Hardy started slowly as the two wrestled a scoreless first period.

Hardy then chose bottom to start the second and got a quick escape before adding an ankle pick for a takedown. Hardy rode the period out, racking up 1 minute, 19 seconds in riding time.

Zargo chose neutral to start the third period, but Hardy was able to take him down with another low ankle shot to go up 5-0. Zargo then scored a reversal on Hardy before cutting him loose and shooting for the takedown until time expired. With the riding-time point, Hardy won a 7-2 decision.

With the win, Hardy picked up his 20th win of the season and is 20-3 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 6, Wisconsin 3

149 pounds

Wisconsin was absent its star here in No. 2 Austin Gomez who injured his knee Friday night in a dual against Northwestern. Junior Aidan Medora took the mat to face Nebraska’s Dayne Morton.

Morton quickly got on the board with a throw-by takedown before giving up an escape. Morton then used a monster throw (see below) for another takedown and a 4-1 lead going into the second period.

149 | Morton with a big throw and ride out to end P1 pic.twitter.com/ObOm5L7UIl — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) January 29, 2023

Morton then scored the only points of the second with an escape to go up 5-1. In the final period, Medora was able to reverse Morton. After adding an escape and the riding-time point, Morton took the match 7-3.

With the win, Morton is 5-9 on the year and 2-2 in Big Ten duals.

Team Score: Nebraska 9, Wisconsin 3

157 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 1 Peyton Robb did what he does and kept the team momentum going as he took down No. 18 Garrett Model in dominant fashion.

Robb got in on a single leg before elevating it and tripping Model for a takedown. He racked up 1:26 in riding time as he rode out the period. Robb then started the second period with a granby roll for a reversal to go up 4-0. Model then reversed Robb for two points, but Robb quickly reversed him back to go up 6-2 before riding the period out.

In the third, Robb scored a takedown before cutting Model loose for an escape. Robb added another takedown on a throw-by to go up 10-3. With the riding-time point (3:13 in riding time), Robb won an 11-3 major decision to get that extra team point.

With the win, Robb is now 19-0 on the year and hasn’t really ever been in danger of losing a match.

Team Score: Nebraska 13, Wisconsin 3

165 pounds

Facing one of the country’s best, Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson struggled as he lost via 17-2 tech fall to No. 7 Dean Hamiti.

Wilson did a good job defensively in the first period, giving up just one takedown to Hamiti. Hamiti then started the second period on top and turned Wilson for two points while riding out the period to go up 4-1.

Hamiti started the third with a reversal before tilting Wilson onto his back for four nearfall points to go up 10-1. Hamiti then tilted Wilson again to go up 14-1. Hamiti let Wilson go for an escape and was able to secure one more takedown. With the riding-time point, Hamiti won the match 17-2.

With the loss, Wilson is now 9-10 on the year and 0-4 in Big Ten duals.

Team Score: Nebraska 13, Wisconsin 8

174 pounds

After the loss at 165, Nebraska’s No. 2 Mikey Labriola put on a takedown clinic against Josh Otto.

Labriola scored two takedowns in the first period to go up 4-1 before scoring three more takedowns as well as a penalty point and a stalling point on Otto. Labriola held a 12-6 lead after two.

In the third, Labriola scored a reversal to start. He then added a stalling point and the riding-time point for the 16-7 major decision win.

With the win, Labriola is now 19-0 on the year. He also jumped up into a tie for 14th in the Nebraska all-time wins chart. Labriola currently holds a 109-26 career record with three All-American honors to his name, and he looks better than ever and looks poised to get to the NCAA final in his final season.

Team Score: Nebraska 17, Wisconsin 8

184 pounds

After Labriola’s bonus-point win, this is where the Huskers really put the dual away as No. 15 Lenny Pinto bullied Wisconsin’s Tyler Dow. Dow wasn’t ranked, but he was a very dangerous opponent as he recently pinned Iowa’s No. 10 Abe Assad.

Pinto started the scoring by blowing through Dow for a takedown near the edge. An escape by Dow cut the lead to 2-1 going into the second period. Pinto then started the second with an escape before slamming Dow on his back for a takedown and four nearfall points to take a dominant 9-1 lead. Dow got an escape, but Pinto answered with a late takedown to go up 11-2 heading into the third.

Dow started the third with an escape, but Pinto blasted through him for another takedown before doing the same thing again later in the period for another takedown. With the riding-time point (2:07 in riding time), Pinto recorded the 16-4 major decision win.

Pinto is a redshirt freshman who missed his senior season of high school and his first year of college due to a knee injury. Manning has stressed that he just needs matches and experience.

In my opinion, he has all the tools. He’s strong and has big-point potential, but he also has taken some head-scratching losses and lost three straight after making it to the semifinal round at the Cliff Keen Invite. He’s improving by the week and it shows. He lost to Assad and No. 11 Isaiah Salazar of Minnesota by one point each, so he’s right there.

With the win, Pinto is 11-7 on the year and 2-2 in Big Ten duals.

Team Score: Nebraska 21, Wisconsin 8

197 pounds

Not to be outdone, Nebraska’s No. 12 Silas Allred took it to No. 16 Braxton Amos for one of his best wins of his young career.

Amos started the scoring with a takedown in the first period before Allred cut the deficit to 2-1 with an escape going into the second. Starting on bottom in the second, Allred rolled through for a reversal on the edge against Amos. Allred rode out the period with the 3-2 lead.

Amos chose neutral to start the third period, but Allred was able to take him down with a go-behind to build a 5-2 lead. Allred scored another point on a stalling call on Amos as he rode out the period. With the riding-time point, Allred got the 7-2 decision win.

With the win, Allred is now 17-5 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 8

285 pounds

Facing his third-straight Top-10 opponent, Nebraska’s Cale Davidson did an admirable job against No. 10 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin.

The Badger All-American got a first-period takedown before adding an escape, a stalling point and a takedown to go up 6-0 over Davidson going into the third.

In the final period, Davidson scored an escape to start before giving up another takedown before earning another escape. With Hillger seeking out a major decision (win by 8 or more), Davidson was able to fend off the Badger, falling 9-2 via decision.

Team Score: Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 11

What’s Next for Nebraska?

Nebraska travels this next Friday, Feb. 3 to face No. 20 Illinois in Champaign at 7 p.m. before traveling to face Purdue on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Both duals will air on B1G+ (subscription required).