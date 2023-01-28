BOOM! California DL Sua Lefotu is N!

Great news from the land of Fatburger, AK-47s & basketball franchises beating the Supersonics!

Proud and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God, my family and everyone that has supported me along the way. #GBR @boscofootball @Coach_Knighton @CoachMattRhule @HuskerCoachTW pic.twitter.com/9lOvVVMf68 — Sua Lefotu (@SuaLefotu) January 28, 2023

Nebraska landed the commitment of California defensive tackle Sua Lefotu Saturday evening. Sua plays his prep ball at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, a southeast suburb of Los Angeles nestled in between Paramount and Norwalk, not far from Compton & Long Beach.

After watching the young man's film, I walked away impressed with his skill set. Lefotu looks every bit of 6'4" 295 lbs. His listed 79-in wingspan definitely looks accurate. Despite that brute size, Sua likes to win his reps with finesse, hand placement and good old-fashioned athleticism. Sua was originally committed to Washington, and it is easy to see why the Huskies were enamored with him. Coach Knighton will have to channel some violence & anger into the young man if he plans on being a quality Big Ten defensive lineman, and I trust that Coach Knighton will be able to get it done.

Sua was not a starter on his high school team, which would leave most fans unnerved. However, he plays at one of the most talented high schools in the country. St. John Bosco is a West Coast powerhouse that regularly sends kids to Power 5 schools & has produced numerous NFL players. Sua is a freak athlete, which goes well with Matt Rhule's idea of "recruit the athletes & get the rest figured out later." After a year or 2 of honing his craft, I can see him terrorizing the rest of the conference.

According to Rivals, On3 and 247, all three recruiting services have our 2023 recruiting class ranked within the top 30 of the country. Sua is with 99.9% probability our last recruit in the class so I wouldn't expect our ranking to move much. I'm just glad to have him on board.

Welcome to Nebraska, Sua! #GBR