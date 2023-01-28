Nebraska WBB vs #10 Iowa Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at 10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, January 28, 2023, Noon (CT)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

Live TV: FOX Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Sarah Kustok (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 8.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (108-92); 16th Season Overall (301-201)

14 - McKenna Warnock - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

25 - Monika Czinano - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 18.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg

20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - RSr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 26.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg

24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Off the Bench

45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 6.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg

1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - Sr. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-4 - So. - F/C - 1.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg

34 - AJ Ediger - 6-2 - So. - F - 2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 23rd Season at Iowa (479-246); 39th Season Overall (835-388)

The Huskers have used five different starting fives through the first 20 games this season. The only two Huskers to start all 20 contests this season are Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski, despite Markowski battling multiple nagging injuries from preseason to the present.

Nebraska’s game with No. 10 Iowa will be its ninth this season against an AP Top 25 team at game time, and the Huskers are scheduled to face four more current top-25 foes. If those numbers hold, it would give NU a school-record 13 games against AP Top 25 teams. No other Nebraska team has ever faced more than 11 AP Top 25 opponents (2000-01).

Scouting the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

Coach Lisa Bluder brings one of her most talented and experienced Hawkeye teams in Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Iowa is riding a five-game winning streak to improve to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten after handing No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season (83-72) on Monday in Columbus.

Iowa’s starting five has combined for 547 games and 432 career starts as Hawkeyes entering Saturday’s game, totaling 6,789 points, 2,500 rebounds and 1,511 career assists together. Nebraska’s starting five have made 266 starts in 354 combined games as Huskers.

National Player-of-the-Year candidate Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 26.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals after producing 28 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in the victory at Ohio State. Clark has started 82 games as a Hawkeye and needs two points to reach 2,200 in her career.

Fellow National Player-of-the-Year candidate Monika Czinano has added 18.2 points and 6.5 rebounds on the season. One of the most efficient scorers in the country, Czinano is hitting better than 66 percent of her shots from the field.

owa possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, averaging 87.7 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. Iowa carries a plus-17.0 scoring margin, a plus-6.4 rebound margin and a plus-1.1 turnover margin.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Series History

Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska 20-15, including six straight wins. The Hawkeyes notched three wins over the Huskers last season, including a 93-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa also eliminated NU from the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis (83-66).