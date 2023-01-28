Nebraska WBB vs #10 Iowa Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at 10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten)
Saturday, January 28, 2023, Noon (CT)
Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa
Live TV: FOX Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Sarah Kustok (Analyst)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 8.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (108-92); 16th Season Overall (301-201)
10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten)
14 - McKenna Warnock - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
25 - Monika Czinano - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 18.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - RSr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 26.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg
24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Off the Bench
45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 6.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg
1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - Sr. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-4 - So. - F/C - 1.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg
2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg
34 - AJ Ediger - 6-2 - So. - F - 2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 23rd Season at Iowa (479-246); 39th Season Overall (835-388)
The Huskers have used five different starting fives through the first 20 games this season. The only two Huskers to start all 20 contests this season are Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski, despite Markowski battling multiple nagging injuries from preseason to the present.
Nebraska’s game with No. 10 Iowa will be its ninth this season against an AP Top 25 team at game time, and the Huskers are scheduled to face four more current top-25 foes. If those numbers hold, it would give NU a school-record 13 games against AP Top 25 teams. No other Nebraska team has ever faced more than 11 AP Top 25 opponents (2000-01).
Scouting the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
Coach Lisa Bluder brings one of her most talented and experienced Hawkeye teams in Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Iowa is riding a five-game winning streak to improve to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten after handing No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season (83-72) on Monday in Columbus.
Iowa’s starting five has combined for 547 games and 432 career starts as Hawkeyes entering Saturday’s game, totaling 6,789 points, 2,500 rebounds and 1,511 career assists together. Nebraska’s starting five have made 266 starts in 354 combined games as Huskers.
National Player-of-the-Year candidate Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 26.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals after producing 28 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in the victory at Ohio State. Clark has started 82 games as a Hawkeye and needs two points to reach 2,200 in her career.
Fellow National Player-of-the-Year candidate Monika Czinano has added 18.2 points and 6.5 rebounds on the season. One of the most efficient scorers in the country, Czinano is hitting better than 66 percent of her shots from the field.
owa possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, averaging 87.7 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. Iowa carries a plus-17.0 scoring margin, a plus-6.4 rebound margin and a plus-1.1 turnover margin.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Series History
Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska 20-15, including six straight wins. The Hawkeyes notched three wins over the Huskers last season, including a 93-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa also eliminated NU from the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis (83-66).
