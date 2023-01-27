Nebrasketball: Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have returned to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today in preparation for a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins in College Park tomorrow. A win at Maryland would allow the Huskers to exceed their win total from last season and match Nebraska’s number of Big Ten wins from a year ago.

It would also give Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg his 150th collegiate victory. UNL has not won in College Park since a 67-65 victory on Jan. 1, 2017. All-time tomorrow’s game marks just the 14th meeting between the two conference foes. Maryland has been ranked in seven of those meetings and holds a 10-3 advantage in the series.

Things are getting a little breezy for Husker Hoops this afternoon… This airline based dad joke brought to you by Brazil rather than Alabama. pic.twitter.com/AjNpRMWIzh — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) January 27, 2023

Kevin Willard is the Big Ten rookie this year in the coaching staff as he heads the Terps in his first season at the helm in College Park. Willard spent last 12 at Seton Hall. The Pirates posted seven 20-win seasons with Willard’s in charge, earned bids to five NCAA Tournaments, and shared the Big East regular-season title in 2019-20.

The Terps opened the season with an 8-0 record, including wins over Miami (Fla.) and Saint Louis before going 5-7 in the last 12 games. UMD has bookended home wins over Michigan and Wisconsin around a three-point loss at now No. 1 Purdue.

Maryland boasts four players averaging double figures in a balanced attack on offense. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young leads the pack with 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Veterans Donta Scott (11.9 ppg), Hakim Hart (11.6 ppg), and Julian Reese (10.5 ppg) also average double figures. Both Hart and Reese are shooting at least 50% from the field.

As a team, Maryland averages 70.4 points per game and shoots 45% from the floor, while holding opponents to just 41% shooting.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 ET

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 ET Where: XFINITY Center (17,950) - College Park, Maryland

XFINITY Center (17,950) - College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App

Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff. Betting Odds: Nebraska is an 11-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland No. 33 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 13-7 (4-5)

Head Coach: Kevin Willard

Record at UMD: 13-7 (1st year)

Career Record: 283-217 (16th year)

Nebraska No. 98 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 10-11 (3-7)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 34-78 (4th year)

Career Record: 149-134 (9th year)