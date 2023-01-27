Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor

So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:

Which of these terms would you use to describe what kind of a job Matt Rhule has in Year One at Nebraska?



If you have another term, please submit in the comments. #Huskers — John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) January 25, 2023

The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.

Well Matt Rhule would rather compare the rebuilding of the Nebraska program as a slow burn. Or at least it should start with a “slow burn.”

What Nebraska fans should be happy to hear is that on Will Compton’s podcast Bussin’ with the Boys, Rhule stated that he believes that the “slow burn” was last season. There were positive steps taken in the program.

This was evidenced by the win over an Iowa Hawkeyes team in Iowa which needed to win in order to go to the Big Ten Championship game.

The whole conversation on the podcast was great but the most enlightening portion was when Rhule talked about how this rebuild, reset or reload of the Nebraska program is different than the situations he inherited at Temple in Baylor.

In Temple, they were in the process of moving up to a different conference. He said his first year he played a lot of freshmen and some upperclassmen who were willing to do things his way.

In Baylor, he inherited a program with only 45ish scholarship players at the time as a result of the Art Briles era.

So he thinks it doesn’t do much good to compare the situations. He doesn’t plan on it being a slow burn this coming season. He said he’s coming here to win.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Stewart Mandel’s college football coaching grades: From Deion Sanders to Trent Dilfer - The Athletic

The 2022-23 coaching carousel was not as high-wattage as last year’s Lincoln Riley/Brian Kelly edition, but some notable names changed locales. My list feels light on sure things, so it’s almost certain to set a record for “this aged well” screenshots.

NBA All-Star Game 2023: Who our voters picked for East and West starters and why - The Athletic

Starting an All-Star Game is one of the biggest individual honors NBA players can garner in their careers. And, if our voter ballots below are correct, we might have a couple of first-timers when starters are revealed tonight.

Canzano: Pac-12 has a nasty Larry Scott hangover

Cable companies frequently perform audits to make sure the networks are charging them based on the correct number of subscribers. It appears Pac-12 leadership ordered an audit in 2016, found out there was a possible $50 million that would need to be paid back, and didn’t tell anyone about it.

The 3-2-1: The numbers don't lie; Nebraska is back in Texas - On3

Is Nebraska back recruiting the state of Texas like the old Big 12 days?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Nebraska baseball flips 2023 Lincoln Southeast INF Will Jesske

Nebraska is Lincoln Southeast infielder Will Jesske’s dream school. The Huskers’ prospects camp this weekend helped bring Jesske’s dream to fruition. On Wednesday morning, the senior announced his commitment to head coach Will Bolt and Nebraska baseball.

Offered '25 quarterback Stone Saunders sees plenty to like on Nebraska visit

Nebraska hosted one of its offered 2025 quarterbacks in Bishop McDevitt (Penn.) signalcaller Stone Saunders on Wednesday, and things couldn’t have gone much better for the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

NFL playoffs: Key matchups in 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game - The Athletic

The NFC championship game features two of the NFL’s best rosters. Both teams have succeeded in building around the trenches, producing elite lines on both sides of the ball. They also each have talented assortments of skill players who are perfect scheme fits.

Projecting the Cubs: Determining best, worst case outcomes for the lineup, with help from Eno Sarris - The Athletic

It has been a while since Cubs fans were truly satisfied after an offseason of work. Since the addition of Yu Darvish, which came early in the spring of 2018, it was nearly four years before the Cubs once again dipped into free agency and came away with what one would describe as a top-tier addition.

#Nebrasketball only played 10 full games this season with its core group of Griesel, Bandoumel, Gary, and Walker all healthy/available.



The #Huskers were 7-3 in those games. That includes wins over Creighton and Iowa and the OT loss to No. 1 Purdue.



What could have been... — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 24, 2023

Twitter whenever a QB makes a deep throw against air: pic.twitter.com/2DcNUzn1Qd https://t.co/ZjPnNgwIqm — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 19, 2023

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Home Buyers Get Ahead of Supply-Chain Issues by Purchasing the House and Everything Inside - WSJ

One couple in California paid $30,000 for all of the seller’s furniture so they wouldn’t have to ‘sit in an empty house’

Prisoners Usually Can't Have Cell Phones. See How People Use Them Anyway | The Marshall Project

Despite the security concerns of administrators, incarcerated people use phones to hustle, make TikToks or publicize prison conditions.