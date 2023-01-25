Get to Know Transfer Tight End Arik Gilbert

Nebraska continues to mine the Georgia Bulldogs adding yet another transfer with the addition of tight end Arik Gilbert. But what makes Arik Gilbert so different than the rest is that he has the potential to be an elite weapon. Here is a look at why you should be excited about the newest Husker.

Needed Playmaker

Losing Trey Palmer was a bit hit to the Nebraska offense as they didn’t have the go to playmaker. Sure guys like Maurice Washington or Alante Brown were able to make plays, but they were not go to guys who could carry the offense.

Arik Gilbert has the traits needed to be that weapon in this offense. At 6’5 248lbs he is the hybrid tight end/receiver type that is is wrecking havoc in football today. He has the speed to stretch the field but the size to overpower defensive backs. For as good of a season as Austin Allen had, Arik Gilbert could shatter those records playing a full season.

For a more detailed look, make sure to check out my film breakdown of Arik Gilbert in the video above.

Versatile Threat

There is a misconception that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield doesn’t use tight ends. That couldn’t be further from the truth as Satterfield utilized three tight ends regularly this past year at South Carolina. Jaheim Bell was moved all over the field lining up in the slot, inline and even as a running back.

While Gilbert won’t be taking handoffs, Gilbert shined as a freshman both inline and out in the slot. Look for Satterfield to move him around to get match ups. Imagine Gilbert lined up on the weakside one on one with a cornerback trying to stop him from running a slant on short yardage or in the redzone. Match up nightmare.

Off The Field Concerns

Now the elephant in the room is why is a guy like Arik Gilbert who was the highest rated tight end recruit in the nation now on his third school and had barely played since his true freshman season?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been on the record stating that Gilbert has missed games due to personal reasons. We don’t know what they are and we won’t speculate, but you would assume Nebraska wouldn’t bring him in without providing support for whatever has ailed him.

Final Thoughts

If Nebraska can get Gilbert on the field they have a true difference maker at the tight end position. There is a reason that NFL Draft Analysts were salivating over Gilbert after his true freshman season. You don’t often get guys his size that move as well as he does. The potential is sky high, let’s just hope that he can reach it.