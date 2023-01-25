Wednesday Flakes Brings You Nebrasketball A Day Late

Today’s flakes is a friendly reminder that the Nebraska men’s basketball squad is taking on Northwestern tonight instead of last night.

It’s at 6:00pm cst.

The reason has something to do with a Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game that was pushed.

This is Wisconsin’s fault.

It totally threw my week off. I’m not exactly happy about it.

...see you at the game (grumpy noises).

