Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?

Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK.

Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments.

My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going to make the trip, or be present at said event?

Because I’d like to go. I first have to live through this Polar Plunge on Saturday, then I’ll make plans from there.

The spring game will be our chance to see:

Is there really a fullback or is this just a big bunch of fan sucking up bullshit?

Will they run the triple option just because a lot of Nebraska fans would explode and who doesn’t want to see that?

Are they going to tackle this time?

Quarterbacks! The New Guys!

Matt Rhule and what he will wear on game day - if they’ve customized a Nebraska smock for him

All of our real friends because you know the only real friends you have are part of the Nebraska football cult. Heeeeee heeeee

Find out who FNBO is?

Tickets Available Soon for Red-White Spring Game Presented by FNBO