Nebrasketball: Northwestern Wildcats Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to take on the Northwestern Wildcats, though a day late from the original schedule. It’s the hardwood version of the “Battle for NU” with NU visiting Lincoln to take on UN.

Northwestern is coming off a brief pause due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the roster and the Wildcats resumed play Monday night after the break with a visit from Wisconsin, taking down the Badgers 66-63 in Evanston. The win moved the Wildcats to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. Northwestern opened the season with wins in 12 of the team’s first 15 games and could be on track for a NCAA Tournament bid — just the second in program history — come March.

The Wildcats saw four starters return from a year ago, including the starting backcourt duo of Chase Audige (15.3 ppg) and Boo Buie (15.3 ppg). The two guards combine for more than 30 points a game this season. Northwestern has four players in its eight-man rotation averaging at least 9.0 points per game, though. NU’s strength on the court is similar to Nebraska’s in that it is on the defensive end. Northwestern is among the Big Ten leaders in scoring defense (fourth at 60.9 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (second .386). Nebraska, for comparison, is 10th (67.3 ppg) 11th (.420), respectively.

Nebraska is hoping to snap a six-game losing streak against Northwestern Wednesday night. The last victory over the Wildcats came Feb. 16, 2019 in Lincoln when Nebraska defeated Northwestern 59-50. Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg has never beaten Northwestern.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:01 p.m. CT/7:01 ET

Nebraska is a 2-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Northwestern No. 53 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 13-5 (4-3)

Head Coach: Chris Collins

Record at NU: 146-155 (10th year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska No. 93 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 10-10 (3-6)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 34-77 (4th year)

Career Record: 149-133 (9th year)