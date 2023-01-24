Commit Alert!! Nebraska Adds Four Star Wide-Receiver Demitrius Bell to 2023 Class

Nebraska keeps on swooping in players to add to the roster for the upcoming season. Today Nebraska adds four-star wide receiver in Demitrius Bell.

Bell is a 6’2” 175 pound athlete from Nashville, TN.

He had other scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Purdue, Michigan State and Kentucky. He only made official visits to Michigan State and Kentucky before showing up at Nebraska. Bell was a prior Michigan State commit.

The prior staff was also recruiting Bell but when he was scheduled to visit during the Indiana game last season he actually broke his hand the night before.

Bell is now the 26th member of the 2023 class and we have to wonder if they are getting close to wrapping this class up. Specifically since it is estimated that there are nearly 100 (more or less) scholarship players expected to be on the roster for the 2023 fall football season.

While Nebraska would love to have every single player here by the time the Minnesota game rolls around, the Huskers will actually have to shed some of those scholarships and get down to 85 scholarship players.

It will be interesting to see how it is done. So don’t freak out when a flux of players leave during spring ball or fall camp. It will work itself out.

This is the fourth commitment in two days.