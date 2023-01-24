Monday Night Therapy: Recruiting And Transfer Update, Bruce Springsteen in Lincoln in ‘84

It’s another Monday Night Therapy episode with Jon & Todd.

- Polar Plunge!!!

I am doing a Polar Plunge this Saturday. That means I’ll be jumping in a frozen lake. I would like your donations to support the Minnesota Special Olympics AND because I’m currently #3 on my team. I want to be #1! (Who doesn’t?)

New Portal Recruits

They are the CORN DAWGS!!!

Todd and I discuss Nebraska’s new relationship with Georgia.

Jacob Hood—OL

MJ Sherman—Edge

Arik Gilbert—TE - LSU All-SEC

Returning after being in the portal:

Zavier Betts

Isaiah Garcia-Castenada

HS Recruits

Jeremiah Charles—WR from Texas

Ismael Smith-Flores—TE from Texas (Iowa legacy)

Gage Wager — Athlete preferred Walk on

It looks like around 100 players that have been allocated scholarships. Someone has to go, probably after spring ball.

The College Football Playoff - do we really want 12 teams in the playoff?

Wrestling - Beaten badly by Iowa

Basketball - Emmanuel Bandoumel out for season - Nebrasketball has lost two starters now

Baseball Is Almost Upon Us!

Fanfest: Feb. 11

Opener: Feb. 19 at SanDiego

Chili and Cinnamon Roll ice cream from Runza?

breaking the internet one chili & cinnamon roll at a time



available january 26th!! pic.twitter.com/voShNd8aRq — Runza Restaurants (@Runza) January 19, 2023

Finally, Todd and I wrap things up by re-living our college days and reminiscing about being in the Bruce Springsteen ticket line for the Born In The USA tour in 1984. It was a truly wild week on campus.