Monday Night Therapy: Recruiting And Transfer Update, Bruce Springsteen in Lincoln in ‘84

It’s another Monday Night Therapy episode with Jon & Todd.
- Polar Plunge!!!
I am doing a Polar Plunge this Saturday. That means I’ll be jumping in a frozen lake. I would like your donations to support the Minnesota Special Olympics AND because I’m currently #3 on my team. I want to be #1! (Who doesn’t?)
New Portal Recruits
They are the CORN DAWGS!!!
Todd and I discuss Nebraska’s new relationship with Georgia.
- Jacob Hood—OL
- MJ Sherman—Edge
- Arik Gilbert—TE - LSU All-SEC
Returning after being in the portal:
- Zavier Betts
- Isaiah Garcia-Castenada
- HS Recruits
- Jeremiah Charles—WR from Texas
- Ismael Smith-Flores—TE from Texas (Iowa legacy)
- Gage Wager — Athlete preferred Walk on
It looks like around 100 players that have been allocated scholarships. Someone has to go, probably after spring ball.
The College Football Playoff - do we really want 12 teams in the playoff?
Wrestling - Beaten badly by Iowa
Basketball - Emmanuel Bandoumel out for season - Nebrasketball has lost two starters now
Baseball Is Almost Upon Us!
- Fanfest: Feb. 11
- Opener: Feb. 19 at SanDiego
Chili and Cinnamon Roll ice cream from Runza?
Finally, Todd and I wrap things up by re-living our college days and reminiscing about being in the Bruce Springsteen ticket line for the Born In The USA tour in 1984. It was a truly wild week on campus.
