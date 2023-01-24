 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Therapy: Recruiting And Transfer Update, Bruce Springsteen in Lincoln in ‘84

By Jon Johnston
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

It’s another Monday Night Therapy episode with Jon & Todd.

- Polar Plunge!!!

New Portal Recruits

They are the CORN DAWGS!!!

Todd and I discuss Nebraska’s new relationship with Georgia.

  • Jacob Hood—OL
  • MJ Sherman—Edge
  • Arik Gilbert—TE - LSU All-SEC

Returning after being in the portal:

  • Zavier Betts
  • Isaiah Garcia-Castenada
  • HS Recruits
  • Jeremiah Charles—WR from Texas
  • Ismael Smith-Flores—TE from Texas (Iowa legacy)
  • Gage Wager — Athlete preferred Walk on

It looks like around 100 players that have been allocated scholarships. Someone has to go, probably after spring ball.

The College Football Playoff - do we really want 12 teams in the playoff?

Wrestling - Beaten badly by Iowa

Basketball - Emmanuel Bandoumel out for season - Nebrasketball has lost two starters now

Baseball Is Almost Upon Us!

  • Fanfest: Feb. 11
  • Opener: Feb. 19 at SanDiego

Chili and Cinnamon Roll ice cream from Runza?

Finally, Todd and I wrap things up by re-living our college days and reminiscing about being in the Bruce Springsteen ticket line for the Born In The USA tour in 1984. It was a truly wild week on campus.

