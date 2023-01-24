Corn Flakes: New Football Commits and Baseball and Softball Season are Coming

The new Husker coaches are hitting the recruiting trail hard and the commits just keep coming. This makes for an exciting off season waiting to see what will happen.

We’ve all been here before (more than once) and we know we will have to eventually make a decision as to whether we’ll hop aboard the hype train and risk the all too familiar heartbreak or ignore all football news until the fall and make decisions once the team is actually playing again.

Now, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Husker Dan: How Will the Huskers Fare This Fall? - All Huskers

On paper, the '23 Nebraska football schedule doesn't look too daunting for first-year head coach Matt Rhule and his new staff

Husker Men Ranked 10th in National Poll - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's track and field team achieved its highest national ranking in eight years as it came in at No. 10 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings

Andrews Named A Top 100 Player Ahead of the 2023 Season - University of Nebraska

After two impressive seasons from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball ahead of the 2023 season.

Baseball Fan Fest Set for Saturday, Feb. 11 - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska baseball team's annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 from 12-2 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center, located next to Memorial Stadium.

Elsewhere

Michigan football to 'widen access' to Big House tunnel. Here's why

A Michigan spokesman told the Free Press the decision was made as "a direct result of a thorough safety review that occurred following the season."

The 49ers’ big day against the Cowboys, plus understanding Patriots staff changes - Sports Illustrated

Fred Warner tells SI about how San Francisco picked off Dak Prescott twice and the Cowboys’ “very bizarre” play to end the game. And the next offensive coordinator of the Patriots is …

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

Payton has interviewed with four of the five teams with head coach openings.

Early look at the top 20 NFL Draft-eligible college football players taking the field in 2023 - CBSSports.com

The college game always has plenty of stars eyeing NFL dreams, and next year's crop is no different

Cormani McClain commits to Colorado: Five-star CB ends whirlwind recruitment by flipping from Miami - CBSSports.com

One of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 will play for Deion Sanders