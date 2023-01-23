BOOM! Texas WR Jeremiah Charles is N!

Great news from the land of Whataburger!

After a great official visit to the University of Nebraska, I enjoyed the hospitality and the atmosphere. With that being said, I’m blessed to say I’m 111% committed ❤️ #GBR #COMMITTED @CoachMattRhule pic.twitter.com/G1zV6sU9cD — Jeremiah Charles (@jeremiah_charl2) January 23, 2023

Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas wideout Jeremiah Charles Monday evening. Jeremiah plays his prep ball at Martin High in Arlington, Texas. He was coached by newly minted TE coach Bob Wager, and was the teammate of fellow Husker commit Ismael Smith-Flores.

It is easy to see why he was held in high esteem by the staff! Jeremiah is a smooth athlete who has an array of moves in his route tree. Jeremiah's athleticism is confirmed by his 47’ 3.75” personal best in the triple jump. That is an elite numbers, among the nation's elite track & field athletes. Primarily a basketball player & sprinter, he never played football until his senior year of high school, amassing 23 catches, 462 yards and 5 TDs in his swan song. He is oozing with potential & I am excited to get him in Lincoln!

According to Rivals, 247 and On3, all three of the recruiting services have Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class ranked within the top 30 in the nation. Matt Rhule & his staff have been hitting on some elite talent in his first 2 months in Lincoln. Will we add more? Follow the yellow brick road!

Welcome to Nebraska, Jeremiah! GBR!