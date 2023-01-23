Nebrasketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be down another player for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after it was announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel suffered a knee injury Saturday at Penn State which will result in him missing the remainder of the season.

Best wishes on your recovery, @EBandou5. ✊

Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from Quebec City, Quebec, will undergo surgery and thus mark the end of his collegiate career. He started all 20 games as a Huskers this season after transferring from SMU.

At Nebraska, Bandoumel averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He was the only player to start all 20 games for the Huskers prior to his injury and has played an integral part in Nebraska ranking in the top 35 nationally in defensive efficiency.

Bandoumel finishes his career with 84 consecutive starts in games dating back to his first season at SMU. H played in 100 games at the Division I level and totaled 880 points, 351 rebounds, and 160 assists during his four seasons, three at SMU and one at Nebraska. He started his collegiate career at Hill College in 2018-2019.

Bandoumel is the second player during the season to suffer a significant injury, joining Juwan Gary who suffered a shoulder injury and will miss the remainder of the season as well. Guard Quaran McPherson suffered a knee injury in August 2022 and was forced to miss the entire 2022-23 season as a result.