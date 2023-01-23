BOOM!!!!! Nebraska Gets Texas TE Ismael Smith Flores

Nebraska picked up a 3-star receiver recruit as Ismael Smith Flores out of Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Flores picked our Huskers over Iowa (where his father played), Rutgers, and Indiana. His Rivals profile shows him as a receiver, but he will play tight end at Nebraska.

247 Sports lists him as the 36th best tight end overall and the 105th best player in Texas. He is listed at 6-5, 210 pounds, so he has a nice frame and presents a tall target.

Had a great time this weekend on my official visit to the University of Nebraska!! Loved everyone there and I’m blessed to be able to call this place my home!!♥️ #COMMITTED #GBR pic.twitter.com/YxyR0SMSuZ — Ismael Smith Flores (@IsmaelSmithF) January 23, 2023

Flores played under new tight end coach Bob Wager, who had coached at Martin High School for 17 years before coming to Nebraska. Flores’ stats from 2022 show 15 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns

Note that Nebraska just picked up the services of Georgia TE transfer Arik Gilbert.

According to the OWH, Flores’ family includes former Iowa Hawkeyes:

The prospect grew up around prominent former Hawkeyes. His father, former All-America defensive lineman Leroy Smith, played for Iowa into the early 1990s and his 18 sacks from 1991 are still third most individually in a season in league history. Smith Flores’ godfather is Danan Hughes, a former black-and-gold receiver who went on to spend six seasons in the NFL in the ‘90s. Smith Flores’ mother, Laura, also attended Iowa.

Welcome to the Huskers, Mr. Flores!

