BOOM!!!!! UGA Transfer OL Jacob Hood is N!

Great news from the land of football teams wearing red & black!

BREAKING: Former Georgia OT Jacob Hood has Committed to Nebraska!



The 6’8 330 OT from Nashville, TN will have 4 years of eligibility remaining.



Coach Matt Rhule & company are putting together one of the most impressive transfer portal haulshttps://t.co/9N4l4RJeMu pic.twitter.com/OjrypZmfvu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 23, 2023

Nebraska landed the service of former UGA offensive lineman Jacob Hood Monday afternoon. This comes on the heels of Jacob's weekend visit in Lincoln. Jacob, originally from Nashville, played his prep ball at Hillsboro High, the same alma mater as fellow Husker, defensive back Syncere Safeeullah. Syncere was undoubtedly peer recruiting Jacob & constantly in his ear.

Watching his film, it is easy to see why he was such a highly regarded prospect! He is a massive, massive human being, wifh a devastating effect in the run game. Pass blocking, he makes great use of his 87 inch wingspan, easily mirroring pass rushers & keeping his signalcaller safe. Physically, he reminds me a lot of former Minnesota Golden Gopher Daniel Faalele. He shined as one of the Big Ten's best offensive linemen before being drafted in 2022 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Like I've been parroting the last few articles, Matt Rhule is a subtance-over-flash type of recruiter. He goes and gets his recruits he likes, regardless of stars. However, Jacob was a highly ranked kid coming out of HS & was hotly pursued in the transfer portal. HCMR went out and got that star.

After Mr. Hood's commitment, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked 28th in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, up from #33. Will we see another move up the rankings? Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z!