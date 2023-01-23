Monday Flakes: Taylor-Britt’s INT, a Huge Toad, and Meditation Helps Your Microbiome

Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend was fun. It is hard to believe we are hanging on to the last few games of football to be played until next fall.

Ranchhand 3 is the only person in the house that still has a team in the hunt (Bengals). For the second year in a row.

The rest of us need to re-evaluate some of our life choices I guess.

What are you watching or rooting for in the rest of the playoffs?

Corn Flakes

Seven Huskers Climb All-Time Charts at Mark Colligan Memorial - Track & Field

The Nebraska track and field team won 16 titles with six athletes moving up on Nebraska’s All-Time list at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday at the Devaney

Husker Bowling Claims 2023 Northeast Classic Title - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska Bowling team went 13-0 to claim the title at the 2023 Northeast Classic, a tournament that had the largest number of competing teams since the 2004

Husker Rifle Falls to No. 1 TCU - University of Nebraska

The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team lost to the No. 1 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday by a score of 4,744-4,710.

Softball: Four Huskers Earn Preseason Recognition - University of Nebraska

Four Huskers were named to the preseason position rankings announced by Extra Innings. Billie Andrews leads the Huskers on both the Extra Elite 100 and Shortstop

Nebraska Football: Opendorse CEO, former Huskers LB Blake Lawrence discusses NIL

Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence, a former Nebraska LB, discusses NIL with Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove.

49ers disrupt Cowboys kicker Brett Maher’s pre-game warmups as he tries to recover from brutal wild-card game

The 49ers are playing games before their playoff game against the Cowboys even starts.

The Brett Maher extra point try looks like it wouldn't have been close even if not for the block. pic.twitter.com/NukUnrhXsY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 23, 2023

Maher went on to make two field goals in the game, but the Cowboys lost anyway.

Cam Taylor-Britt had a better day at the office...

CAM TAYLOR-BRITT SEALS THE GAME WITH THE INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/sbEioHYsRr — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) January 22, 2023

Sports!

Peyton Hillis Discharged From Hospital After Saving His Kids From Drowning - Sports Illustrated

The former NFL running back was released from the hospital after recovering from injuries suffered after saving his children from drowning.

Joe Burrow has clever response to ending neutral-site AFC title game

Entering the playoffs, it was pretty evident the Cincinnati Bengals felt slighted by the NFL’s postseason proposal following Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

The Weekly Dump

Meditation May Change the Gut Microbiome, Study of Buddhist Monks Suggests | Technology Networks

A study of 37 Tibetan Buddhist monks suggests that long-term, deep meditation could positively affect the gut microbiome. The research is published in <i>General Psychiatry</i>.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Mill wants to turn food waste into chicken feed

Keeping food waste from landfills could cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Huge cane toad found in northern Australia believed to be largest on record : NPR

Cane toads are notorious pests in Australia, colonizing habitats and poisoning other wildlife. Park rangers euthanized the 5.95-pound animal, whose body will be donated to the Queensland Museum.

Next stop, Twatt! My tour of Britain’s fantastically filthy placenames | Geography | The Guardian

The UK is full of extremely rude-sounding towns and villages. But what’s it like to live in them? Some locals can’t wait to change the names, while others embrace the quirk – even selling signpost souvenirs

Then There’s This

A Man from Luck Finally Won the Lottery

The man from Luck struck lottery gold with a $15.1 million winning ticket bought at his local grocery store, in LUCK of all places.