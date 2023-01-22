Nebraska versus Northwestern men’s basketball rescheduled for Jan. 25

The battle for NU on the hardwood has been officially rescheduled from its original date. Northwestern will now play at Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats have had to adjust the team’s schedule as a result of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

The Nebraska-Northwestern game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 25.



Tipoff at PBA is now set for 6pm CT and will be carried on FS2 and @HuskersRadio.



Full details ⤵️https://t.co/I3vao7R9lS — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 22, 2023

The change marks the second Big Ten adjustment announcement to the Huskers’ schedule in the past week to accommodate changes for the Northwestern team. The Wildcats had to cancel a visit to Iowa on Jan. 18 due to winter weather impacting travel. It was announced last Thursday, Jan. 19 that the game will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 31 and the Nebraska trip to Illinois will be moved up one hour to 6 p.m. Central Time on the Big Ten Network as a result.

As for the game against the Wildcats in Lincoln this week, Northwestern had to reschedule its visit to Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Monday, Jan. 23. Thus the visit to Lincoln has been moved back one day from Tuesday to Wednesday and will be carried on FS2 with a 6 p.m. Central Time tip off.

Nebraska is looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats Wednesday. UNL enters the game at 10-10 on the season and 3-6 in Big Ten play following a Saturday loss at Penn State. Northwestern has been idle since a road loss at Michigan on Jan. 15 but is 12-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in league action.