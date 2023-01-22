Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Part II Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst)

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Special Event: Alumni Day

This game vs No. 11 Maryland will be Nebraska’s eighth this season against an AP Top 25 team at game time, and the Huskers are scheduled to face five more current top-25 foes. If those numbers hold, it would give NU a school-record 13 games against AP Top 25 teams. No other Nebraska team has ever faced more than 11 AP Top 25 opponents (2000-01). Since entering the Big Ten (2011-12), the Huskers have never played more than eight games in a season against AP Top 25 foes.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 8.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 4.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Seventh Season at Nebraska (108-91); 16th Season Overall (301-200)

11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

13 - Faith Masonius - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 7.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

0 - Shyanne Sellers - 6-2 - So. - G - 14.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

1 - Diamond Miller - 6-3 - Sr. - G - 18.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

10 - Abby Meyers - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 13.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

12 - Elisa Pinzan - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 3.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Off the Bench

5 - Brinae Alexander - 6-0 - Sr. - G/F - 9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg

3 - Lavender Briggs - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 6.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg

11 - Gia Cooke - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg

24 - Bri McDaniel - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg

15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - Fr. - G/F - 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

2 - Ava Sciolla - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg

21 - Emma Chardon - 6-2 - So. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Brenda Frese (Arizona, 1993) 21st Season at Maryland (550-144); 24th Season Overall (607-174)

Huskers Celebrate Alumni Day vs. Maryland

Approximately 30 former Husker women’s basketball players are expected to be in attendance as part of Alumni Weekend activities on Sunday for Nebraska’s game against Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Headlining the group will be a strong contingent from the first decade of Husker women’s basketball from the 1970s, including Nebraska’s first 1,000-point career scorer Jan Crouch and former Husker tennis coach Kathy Hawkins.

The 1975-76 team, which was the first team to be awarded full varsity letters, will be honored as part of Nebraska’s Title IX recognition.

Nebraska’s first 1,000-point and 1,000-rebound player, who also was NU’s career leader in blocked shots for nearly four decades, Janet Smith headlines a list of players from the 1980s.

The Husker contingent from the 1990s is led by 1993 Wade Trophy winner and National Player of the Year Karen Jennings, who is Nebraska’s all-time leading scorer.

The collection of Huskers from the 2000s is led by WNBA Draft pick Nicole Kubik and current Hastings College Head Coach Jina Johansen Douglas, while the 2010s feature the hard-nosed 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound star who powered Nebraska to four consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament - Emily Cady.

Nebraska’s most recent alum from the 2020s include Nebraska career block leader Kate Cain, along with Taylor (Kissinger) Schreiber and Nicea Eliely.

The alumni have been invited to attend team activities on Saturday before a private banquet on Saturday evening. The 1975-76 team will be recognized during the first-quarter break during Sunday’s game, while the entire group of alumni in attendance will be announced on the court at halftime.

Scouting the No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Coach Brenda Frese brings No. 11 Maryland to Lincoln following a 77-64 win at Wisconsin on Thursday night. The Terrapins improved to 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten with the win over the Badgers.

Since dropping a 90-67 loss to Nebraska in College Park in its Big Ten opener on Dec. 4, Maryland has reeled off eight wins in nine games with the only loss coming at No. 6 Indiana (68-61) on Jan. 12. However, the Terps do not own a win over a ranked Big Ten team and have only played five games against ranked foes this season, including losses to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 6 Indiana, along with wins over No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 17 Baylor.

Maryland’s schedule is weighted with six games against top-25 foes down the stretch, including two against No. 2 Ohio State, two more against No. 10 Iowa, and battles with No. 14 Michigan and No. 21 Illinois.

Maryland is averaging 78.6 points, while allowing 69.8 points per contest. The Terps are 15-4 despite carrying a minus-2.1 rebound margin thanks to a plus-6.5 turnover margin. Maryland is hitting 43.6 percent of its shots from the field, including a solid 37.8 percent from three-point range. The Terps have also knocked down 78.4 percent of their free throws.

In the first meeting with Nebraska, the Huskers held Maryland to just 40 percent (24-60) from the field, including 4-of-16 from three-point range. The Terps did connect on 15-of-18 free throws. Nebraska won the rebounding battle, 35-34, and both teams committed 17 turnovers. Maryland allowed the Huskers to hit 50 percent (30-60) of their shots, including 12-of-25 threes (.480).