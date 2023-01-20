Wrestling: Huskers Humbled by Hawkeyes

The No. 11-ranked Huskers have been on fire lately, but that momentum came to a halt against No. 2 Iowa Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes were dominant in winning eight of the ten matches against the Huskers with three wins via pinfall, downing Nebraska 34-6.

The Huskers fall to 6-3 on the year while Iowa improves to 11-0 in duals.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

125 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 3 Liam Cronin took on No. 1 Spencer Lee to start the dual.

A three-time NCAA champion, Lee wasted no time in taking Cronin down before locking up a cradle for a pinfall win in 38 seconds. In reality, there’s no shame in this outcome, as Lee does this to just about everyone he wrestles.

38 seconds to pin. @LeeSpencerlee36 pinned the #3 ranked wrestler at 125 two weeks in a row. pic.twitter.com/L9j3zsdXId — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 21, 2023

With the loss, Cronin falls to 13-3 on the year.

Team Score: Iowa 6, Nebraska 0

133 pounds

Nebraska’s Kyle Burwick took the mat against Iowa’s No. 12 Brody Teske Friday night.

Burwick was able to score first with a takedown before giving up an escape, taking his 2-1 lead into the second period. Starting on top in the third, Burwick rode hard and nearly got some nearfall points, but Teske eventually was able to reverse the position for two points and a 3-2 lead. Teske added a takedown in the third period to win the 5-2 decision.

Burwick is still looking for his first Big Ten win as a Husker and falls to 10-3 on the year.

Team Score: Iowa 9, Nebraska 0

141 pounds

The match of the dual didn’t disappoint as No. 4 Brock Hardy took on Iowa’s No. 2 Real Woods.

The match started with a crazy exchange where Woods shot in and was able to get Hardy’s leg elevated to his shoulder while on one leg. Hardy rolled out of the position and was able to catch Woods as the two went out of bounds for the Husker takedown. That lead didn’t last long though, as Woods reversed Hardy and put him on his back for two nearfall points and a 4-2 lead.

Hardy started the second period on top and again was reversed by Woods after putting on a hard ride. Trailing 6-2 going into the third, Hardy was able to get a late takedown but it wasn’t enough as he dropped the match 6-4.

Hardy falls to 19-3 on the year with the loss.

Team Score: Iowa 12, Nebraska 0

149 pounds

Nebraska’s Dayne Morton took on Iowa’s No. 10 Max Murin at 149 pounds.

Morton fell behind 4-1 in the first period behind a pair of Murin takedowns. Then in the second period, Murin scored an escape before taking Morton down with a cradle, eventually putting the Husker senior on his back for a pinfall win.

With the loss, Morton is now 4-9 on the year.

Team Score: Iowa 18, Nebraska 0

157 pounds

For Nebraska, it was No. 1 Peyton Robb who stopped the bleeding against No. 13 Cobe Siebrecht.

Robb scored a first-period takdown and ride-out to go up 2-0. Robb then started on bottom in the second and was able to switch out from bottom for a reversal and a 4-0 lead. Siebrecht then escaped, but Robb added to his lead with a takedown with just two seconds left in the period.

Up 6-1, Robb rode Siebrecht for a bit before giving up the escape in the third period. Robb held on for the 7-1 decision win with the riding-time point.

Peyton Robb works the 7-2 decision to remain undefeated 18-0! @HuskerWrestling x @B1GWrestling pic.twitter.com/Jf2TKW4u4V — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 21, 2023

Robb improves to 18-0 on the year with the win.

Team Score: Iowa 18, Nebraska 3

165 pounds

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson faced off against a tough No. 10 Patrick Kennedy for the Hawkeyes.

Kennedy scored a first-period takedown before adding an escape and a takedown in the second to go ahead of Wilson 5-1.

Wilson started the third period on bottom and eventually got an escape. Kennedy then went to work attacking takedowns and letting Wilson up in an attempt to earn a major decision. Kennedy racked up three takedowns in the period to earn the 12-4 major over Wilson.

Wilson is now 9-9 on the year with the loss.

Team Score: Iowa 22, Nebraska 3

174 pounds

Another rock in the Husker lineup, No. 2 Mikey Labriola took on No. 17 Nelson Brands of Iowa.

After a scoreless first period, Labriola took a 1-0 lead with an escape in the second. After a Brands escape tied things up in the third, Labriola was able to get in on a low shot before working for the takedown. Brands cut the Labriola lead to 3-2 with an escape but wasn’t able to get in against Labriola.

With the 3-2 win, Labriola is now 18-0 on the year.

Team Score: Iowa 22, Nebraska 6

184 pounds

For Nebraska, No. 15 Lenny Pinto toed the line against No. 8 Abe Assad.

Pinto struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Assad scored an escape shortly after. Assad then scored an escape and takedown in the second to go up 4-2. Pinto did register an escape late in the second to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Pinto then tied things up at 4-4 with a fast escape to start the third. Assad then got in on a shot later in the period for a takedown. Pinto was then able to escape but couldn’t get the needed takedown, falling to Assad via 6-5 decision.

With the loss, Pinto falls to 10-7 on the season.

Team Score: Iowa 25, Nebraska 6

197 pounds

In a true test, Nebraska’s No. 13 Silas Allred took on Iowa’s No. 10 Jacob Warner.

After a scoreless first period, Warner was able to ride Allred out for the entirety of the second period, racking up two minutes of riding time.

In the third, Warner got an escape to go up 1-0, but Allred took a 2-1 lead with a takedown on a low shot. After a fast escape by Warner tied things at 2-2, Allred couldn’t get the needed takedown. With the riding-time point, Warner downed Allred 3-2 by decision.

With the loss, Allred is now 16-5 on the year.

Team Score: Iowa 28, Nebraska 6

285 pounds

In a matchup against a juggernaut in No. 3 Tony Cassioppi, Nebraska’s Cale Davidson fought hard.

Cassioppi scored a takedown, a stalling point and a ride-out in the first period before adding two more takedowns and another stalling call to go up 8-1 in the second.

In the third period, Cassioppi scored three more takedowns along with four nearfall points to go up 16-3. Cassioppi then put Davidson on his back late in the third period for the pinfall win.

Iowa 34, Nebraska 6#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fp8tUtJDaq — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 21, 2023

Davidson falls to 8-12 with the loss.

Team Score: Iowa 34, Nebraska 6

What’s Next for Nebraska?

Nebraska travels this next Sunday, Jan. 29 to face No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison. The dual will air on BTN+.