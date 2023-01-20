Nebrasketball: Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania. The two football schools have combined to go 1-0 apiece in each’s most recent meeting against Ohio State.

LNK State College pic.twitter.com/sD97hjrfox — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 20, 2023

The Nittany Lions enter Saturday with a 12-6 record and 3-4 mark in Big Ten action following Tuesday’s 63-60 loss at Wisconsin. Second year head coach Micah Shrewsberry is widely regarded to be overseeing an impressive year thus far despite the loss to the Badgers.

Penn State suffered a two-point loss to Virginia Tech and a double overtime loss at Clemson while going 9-2 in non-conference action. PSU improved to 11-3 with an 83-79 win over Iowa on New Year’s Day, but has since dropped three of its last four games. Two of those losses came on the road, though, at Michigan and Wisconsin, and the other was a neutral court loss to then No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

At home in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State is 9-1 on the season. The Nittany Lions average 74.5 points per game and shoot 47% from the field, including nearly 40% from 3-point range. Defensively, Penn State is holding opponents to 41% shooting.

Penn State’s starting lineup features four seniors, including three fifth-year players. Jalen Pickett is the leader and ranks in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He has four double-doubles this season, including a triple-double against Butler (15 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists).

The Nittany Lions’ other double-figure scorers include Seth Lundy (13.7 ppg, 42% from 3) and Andrew Funk (12.4 ppg, 42% from 3). Penn State likes to shoot it from deep and makes it more often than not, averaging 10.9 per game. The matchup Saturday will mark one of two this season between the programs as PSU is scheduled to visit Lincoln on Feb. 5.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:15 p.m. CT/2:15 ET

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:15 p.m. CT/2:15 ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - University Park, PA

Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - University Park, PA TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App

Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Penn State No. 39 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 12-6 (3-4)

Head Coach: Micah Shrewsberry

Record at PSU: 26-23 (2nd year)

Career Record: 41-71 (4th year

Nebraska No. 93 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 9-9 (2-5)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 34-76 (4th year)

Career Record: 149-132 (9th year)