Five Heart Podcast 312: “You can’t lose what you never had.”

I, Jon Johnston, will be doing a Polar Plunge on January 28th. I would appreciate your support as we are raising money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.

Donate Here!

Conversation about Fred Hoiberg and Nebrasketball and why I think Hoiberg is the right coach.

Regular guest Linda let us know her 40-year old daughter was participating in an event where she runs 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days. That’s crazy man.

I pulled this quote from the great Todd Wolverton of Jon and Todd’s Monday Night Therapy. In that episode, he talks about Walter Rouse and others who were N and then not.

“What a loss,” Jon said.

“You can’t lose what you never had,” Todd replied.

It got me thinking about all of the names we almost had. And none of them hit home I think as much as Micah Parsons, who could have altered the tide for Nebraska when he was recruited here. Of course, he chose Penn State and is now one of the premier defensive players in the NFL. But could he have been as successful at Nebraska?

We all talk about Joe Burrow (and now probably Max Duggan). But it’s fair to say that they probably would not have been the successes they were if they had come to Lincoln, because success at the quarterback position is so reliant on everyone around them.

Nebraska basketball starter Juwan Gary is out for the year. That’s a pretty big loss. Still, Nebraska has equaled their wins from last season with a ways to go.