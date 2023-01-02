All Is Quiet On New Year’s Day Game Thread

It’s still hard to believe Mike Leach is gone. There have been some tributes, but I imagine it will become more real for everyone as he is gone from the sideline today as Mississippi State plays Illinois.
Does the Rose Bowl still resonate with you?
The Rose Parade is on as I write this. I’ve always found it fascinating.
New Year’s Day Games
|Relia Quest Bowl : Illinois vs. Mississippi State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Citrus Bowl : LSU vs. Purdue
|12:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Cotton Bowl : Tulane vs. USC
|12:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Rose Bowl : Penn State vs. Utah
|4:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
