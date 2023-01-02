 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All Is Quiet On New Year’s Day Game Thread

By Jon Johnston
Pacific Life Holiday Bowl - Texas Tech vs California - December 30 , 2004 Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

It’s still hard to believe Mike Leach is gone. There have been some tributes, but I imagine it will become more real for everyone as he is gone from the sideline today as Mississippi State plays Illinois.

Does the Rose Bowl still resonate with you?

The Rose Parade is on as I write this. I’ve always found it fascinating.

New Year’s Day Games

﻿Game Time Channel
Relia Quest Bowl : Illinois vs. Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Citrus Bowl : LSU vs. Purdue 12:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Cotton Bowl : Tulane vs. USC 12:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Rose Bowl : Penn State vs. Utah 4:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video

