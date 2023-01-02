Huskers in the NFL Week 17

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

For a second straight week Gifford saw action on defense playing 11 snaps due to injuries. Gifford wasn’t able to make any tackles either on defense or on special teams.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

When Maher connected on a 45 yard field goal at the end of the game it not only gave him 137 points on the season but also set a Cowboys record for most points in a season. Not too bad for a guy that was a fill in this season and not a part of the original plans.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football Kalu got the start in the nickel. Kalu was third on the team in tackles with 7 in the Titans loss.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

In the Texans loss to the Jaguars, Burkhead was targeted five times, including a third down fade into the endzone. However Rex was only able to reel in three catches for 10 total yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Collins had been on a terror of late, but against the Jaguars he was negated only making one tackle and having only one quarterback hurry.

Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos

Jackson saw plenty of action against the Chiefs and had a good game. Not only did Jackson have three tackles but also finished with two pass breakups. One was huge as he knocked the ball away from the receiver in the endzone and on the next play the Broncos intercepted a Patrick Mahomes throw.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann continues to play a large role on special teams for the Colts as he had one tackle against the Giants on a 1st quarter kickoff.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

It was a quiet day for Jurgens whose only two times on the field were for a field goal and extra point in the Eagles loss to the Saints.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

For a second straight week, Jack Stoll was barely used as he only played 10 offensive snaps. Game flow was the likely issue as the Eagles being down attributed to Stoll’s lack of playing time. Gardner Minshew threw the ball 32 times compared to the Eagles running the ball just 12 times.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

In a limited amount of snaps, Suh was only able to make one tackle in the Eagles loss to the Saints.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was another strong game for Lavonte David in the Buccaneers win that clinched the NFC South. David led the Bucs with 8 tackles, including one for a loss.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

After some busy days the last several weeks, this Sunday against the 49ers it was quiet for Abdullah. Ameer got 9 offensive snaps which is about his usual, but he didn’t get a single pass thrown his way. Not to mention all 8 San Francisco kickoffs went as touchbacks.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

With the Packers routing the Vikings we did get to see Toure get a few more snaps, but it didn’t result in any throws his way.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

In the Chargers win over cross town rival Rams, Jaimes saw action on five snaps as a part of the field goal and extra point units.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

For the first time since being signed by the Browns, Stille was inactive for their game against the Commanders.