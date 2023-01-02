Monday Flakes: Happy New Year

Happy New Year!

The Husker women played a great game yesterday, but unfortunately could not hold on in overtime vs Indiana. The Hoosiers are ranked the #4 team in the country and Nebraska gave them all they could handle in regulation.

The schedule eases up a bit for the ladies as their next opponents are not ranked - although there is really never a “day off” in the Big Ten.

Isabelle Bourne scored 15 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women’s basketball team forced overtime at No. 4 Indiana before falling

Corn Flakes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers go after D2 player whose stock is rising

Nebraska football recruiting has taken aim at Division II wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. The transfer prospect has seen his stock rise steadily in December.

Husker Mash: Some dominant defense by Hoiberg’s crew; solid advice for recruits; a Garrett Nelson memory

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the...

Johnny ‘The Jet’ Rodgers 50th Heisman Anniversary Art Event - All Huskers

On Friday, Jan. 6, there will be an art event and a meet-and-greet with Johnny Rodgers and licensed Husker artist Ashley Spitnogle, who created this one-of-a-kind print

Speedy connection between two Husker coaching staffs paid off

It can be easy to shrug when hearing a recruit is fast. Sure. Everyone is supposedly fast at this level. Better be. But in the case of Brice...

Sports!

TCU turns tables on Michigan, Harbaugh to reach national title game - Sports Illustrated

Perceived to be the physically inferior opponent, the underdog Horned Frogs roll on to face Georgia in the national championship.

Ohio State football loses to Georgia: 5 things we learned about OSU

Ohio State finished 11-2 with a 42-41 loss to Georgia. Here’s what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.

Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice

Ryan Day put on a coaching clinic against Georgia — until a baffling late decision that will long be remembered for its failure.

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage

“Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go.”

Reading Makes You Smarter

The history of ice, one of the first luxuries - Big Think

The ancient Roman Stoic philosopher Seneca thought the use of ice was a "true fever of the most malignant kind."

2022 passages: Queen Elizabeth, Vin Scully, Coolio among those we lost

USA TODAY's annual look at celebrity deaths and passages of newsmakers, athletes, thinkers and others who helped define their times.

New York approves composting of human bodies - BBC News

It is the latest place to approve the process - considered to be greener than a burial or cremation.

Good news from 2022 you might have missed : NPR

As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to the end of the year.

The Weekly Dump

Why this 80-year-old South Pasadena woman keeps scooping up horse poop at the Rose Parade – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

“I started on a whim,” the longest-serving volunteer cleaner-upper said. “One year, I watched the parade from the grandstands and observed a small contingent of volunteers picking up after the horses. It looked like fun.”