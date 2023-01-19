Is Eric Fields the next great Blackshirt?

In a few weeks after late NSD, I will be giving you my official 2023 recruiting class breakdown. However, in the meantime, I want to introduce you guys to a player that I am really excited about and was over the moon when he committed to us and signed.

Eric Fields is a heat seeking missile from Oklahoma, the state that we already know produces good football talent. It is insane to me to think that he slipped under the noses of Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, as well as the rest of the Big 12. Look at the film!!! He is a freak.

At 4:30 in the above video, defensive coordinator Tony White & the interviewer talk about Eric's skillset. His outlook on Mr. Fields upholds my sentiments on the young man. He is fast, with a 10.7 100 meter time to prove it. He is NASTY coming downhill & gives rude introductions to the ballcarrier. He is fluid in coverage & can cover sideline to sideline like a prime D.J. Williams.

He will need to hibernate in the weight room & at the training table for a year, but I can see him instantly bringing the juice on special teams in 2023. In 2024, he'll be a 6'2" 235 lb. behemoth ready to terrorize Big Ten offensive coordinators.

#GBR