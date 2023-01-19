Thursday Flakes: The Safest Airline, An Ice Cream Sundae and Volkswagen Beetle Taxis

It’s crazy to think there hasn’t been a Thursday Flakes since last year. Let’s catch up on things. I started off the year by leaving my laptop to get fixed at a Mexico City electronic repair shop. Then I headed off for a overnight camping trip with a group of Mexicans including two ladies I met while in Peru back in August. The destination was Mirador Cuatro Palos in the Sierra Gorda Biosphere in the Mexican state of Queretaro. It’s fair to say the sunset view was worth the four-hour drive from Mexico City.

The following week, I took a took a trip to the beautiful Mexican town of Taxco, which is a 3.5-hour bus ride from Mexico City. This place has been on my list for a while and it definitely lived up to the hype. This place reminded me of my visit to Toledo, Spain back in October, 2021. It’s a mining town that’s known for producing silver and its narrow streets mean that the town is filled with Volkswagen Beetles taxis everywhere to get around. Taxco has to have the most Volkswagen Beetles per capita in the world. I will definitely be back again soon.

This is just a quick summary of what will hopefully be the first of many exciting adventures this year. Have you started off the year with any travel adventures? Which travel destinations are you checking off your bucket list in 2023? When was the last time you had an ice cream sundae? Are you doing anything to celebrate the Lunar Year? Next week we’ll be hopping into the Year of the Rabbit.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska WBB Defeats Purdue 71-64 Behind a Big Fourth Quarter | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

The Huskers gritted out a win they needed to stay in the hunt for March Madness. It is almost boring to type this, but Alexis Markowski earned another double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Maddie Krull scored 15 and Sam Haiby 14. Callin Hake and Kendall Moriarty had eight apiece.

Nebraska Huskers Defeat Ohio State 63-60 | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team did something the football team has never done as a member of the Big Ten Conference: beat a good Ohio State team. Forget the current record of the Buckeyes, the ceiling for this hoops team is far higher than that of the 2011 OSU football team. The victory snaps a two-game losing streak for the Huskers and moves UNL to 3-5 in Big Ten play and 10-9 overall on the season.

Nebraska Forward Juwan Gary Out For Remainder of Season | Men’s Basketball | Lincoln Journal Star

Before sustaining his injury, Gary started in all 17 of NU’s games and averaged 9.5 pounds, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. At the time of his injury, he was ranked in the top 15 among Big Ten players in both steals (7th) and rebounding (15).

Huskers Visit Hawkeyes on Friday | Wrestling | Huskers.com

After two conference victories this past weekend, the Nebraska wrestling team (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) will hit the road and face Iowa on Friday in Iowa City. Action is slated to begin at 8 p.m. and will air on BTN. The Hawkeyes (10-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will be the fourth ranked opponent the Huskers have faced this season.

Otterdahl Named B1G Athlete of the Week | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Nebraska junior Maxwell Otterdahl was named Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. Otterdahl won the Graduate Classic men’s weight throw last Friday with a throw of 73-2 1/2 (22.31m). It was a personal best that moved him up to #1 in the Big Ten and #2 in the NCAA this season.

Padding the Stats: Respect for a Tough Decision | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

Lauenstein’s announcement on Tuesday that she is stepping away from the volleyball team to focus on herself, be with family and continue to heal from a familial tragedy. Her father, Ryan Lauenstein, died in February of 2021, just a couple months prior to her high school graduation. Her decision serves as a much-needed reminder that athletes are people too, and no matter how talented or successful one may be, we as outsiders have no clue what is going on in their lives beyond the field of play.

Nebraska Volleyball Roster Reviews: Middle Blockers | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

With the transfer portal closing, the spring semester about to begin and Nebraska’s recruits all set to officially join the program, now is a good time to look back and look ahead at the Husker volleyball program. We’re going to break it down position by position to review 2022 performance and preview each group heading into spring ball. Up next is the middle blocker group.

Travel

10 Travel Ideas We’re Excited About in 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

It’s been a turbulent couple of years for travelers. So, once again, nothing makes us happier than having our next trip to look forward to. Whether you’re traveling to learn something new, giving back in a meaningful way or simply immersing yourself in the beauty of the world, here are 10 travel ideas we’re excited about for 2023.

Bucket-List Trips to Plan in 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Want to start planning for the year ahead? Here are more than 20 reasons to consider a once-in-a-lifetime trip in 2023.

11 Best Spring Break Destinations 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

The arrival of March brings spring to much of the northern hemisphere. And after months of gray days and long nights, it’s about time. Now’s the moment to shake off the winter blues and last bits of snow with an incredible spring getaway.

How to Save Money on Travel in 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Data also shows that traveling from Saturday to Monday instead of the traditional Friday to Sunday will not only mean cheaper prices, but also less chaos at the airport. It’s also noted that airfare prices could drop during the later hours of the day after business travelers have booked most of their flights.

Qantas Just Reclaimed Its Title of Safest Airline | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The Australian carrier is considered the industry’s most experienced airline, according to review site AirlineRatings.com. To determine the list, the site looks at crashes over five years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations, fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and an airline’s COVID-19 protocols. AirlineRatings.com’s annual list monitors 385 airlines.

Seven Wonders of the World for 2023 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Studies show that the awe induces deeper levels of cognitive processing; it boosts empathy and helps us connect with the world around us in meaningful ways. Art and science are borne from it. Wonder is more than just a good feeling; it is a seed from which our greatest treasures grow. Explore, dream and feed your spirit well. These are 7 new wonders of the world for 2023.

United Airlines’ Famous Ice Cream Sundae Cart Is Back | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The sundae cart’s resumption comes as United is making major upgrades to its fleet of planes, including placing a historic order for hundreds of new aircraft. In December, the Chicago-based carrier said it would order up to 200 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, which is the largest-ever order of widebody jets for a U.S. carrier.

How Vienna’s Restaurants Are Helping It Become One of Europe’s Greenest Cities | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Vienna has nearly 5,000 acres of fields and vineyards within its city limits, and it’s adding more as the city educates and supports local growers in reducing their ecological footprints. The benefits are most visible in Vienna’s restaurants, where fresh, produce-driven menus are supplanting the traditional meat-heavy dishes associated with the city.

The Peaks of the Balkans Trail: Europe’s Last True Wilderness | Travel | BBC

Stretching 192km, the Peak of the Balkans Trail bridges three previously war-torn nations and crosses through some of the continent’s least-explored landscapes.

Hydra: The Greek Island That Banned Wheels | Travel | BBC

A growing number of places around the world are looking to reduce reliance on cars. What lessons can be learned from a place that never allowed them in the first place?

The King’s Highway: The Road That Reveals Jordan’s History | Travel | BBC

It’s mentioned in the Bible, it been used by a succession of empires and it links some of Jordan’s most important historical sites.

Last But Not Least

