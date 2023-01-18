Nebraska WBB Defeats Purdue 71-64 Behind a Big Fourth Quarter

Amy Williams has made a change in the starting lineup, giving freshman Callin Hake the nod over Maddie Krull. Hake has scored in double digits the past three games. Krull didn’t practice because of illness, but she will be available to play.

First Quarter

The Boilers scampered to a 4-0 lead in the first minute but then Callin Hake hit a three (4-3 Purdue). Alexis Markowski limped off the floor after rolling an ankle and was replaced by Maggie Mendelson. Purdue then scored seven in a row before Haiby broke the run with a three ball (11-6 Purdue) after the first four minutes. The score stayed there until the media timeout a minute later.

Out of the timeout, Hake hit her free throws and Kendall Moriarty made a layup to bring Nebraska within one (11-10 Purde). A Markowski three and then a Purdue bucket gave us a tied game at 13-13. More back and forth gave Purdue a 16-15 lead with ninety seconds left in the quarter.

Two Krull free throws and a jumper gave Nebraska a three point lead to end the quarter. The Purdue student section was counting down the shot clock a few seconds too soon and I’m not sure if that influenced her to take the shot or not, but she made the basket regardless.

Nebraska 19 Purdue 16

that's tough !! @maddie_krull



3 point lead heading into Q2 pic.twitter.com/kFn02hhuzT — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 19, 2023

Second Quarter

The Boilermakers came out firing and tied the game at 19. The Husker defense forced a shot clock violation and then stole a Purdue pass and capitalized with a Markowski basket (after many offensive rebounds by Nebraska). Scoring came fast the next minute, resulting in a 25-21 Husker lead with 6:48 left. Jaz Shelley is still scoreless. She has been in a bit of a funk the last couple of games, but hopefully that ends soon.

The score stayed at 25-21 until the media break at 4:27 due to Purdue turnovers and Husker missed shots.

The home team scored five out of the timeout to take the lead back (26-25 Purdue). It is the Huskers now turning the ball over. Maddie Krull made a layup to get it back (27-26 Neb). A Purdue three tipped the score back their way again (29-27 Purdue). A Markowski free throw and Haiby layup finished scoring for the Huskers in the half.

Purdue 31 Nebraska 30

Halftime

Markowski and Krull have eight points apiece and Haiby has seven. Markowski has four rebounds and Shelley three. Shelley is the only Husker in foul trouble (2). Markowski and Bourne are each credited with a blocked shot.

Third Quarter

Neither team scored for the first minute, until a Markowski foul gave Purdue two free throws (33-30 Purde). Markowski picked up her third foul and Purdue hit two more free throws (they are 100% from the line). The Huskers finally got on the board at 8:07 to make it 35-32 Purdue. In relief of Markowski, Mendelson picked up a foul which resulted in 1 made free throw (36-32 Purdue). Purdue extended the lead by another basket before Hake answered (38-34 Purdue). The Boilers are very good in transition and have eight points so far this game from fast breaks.

Purdue continued to hit more shots and extend their lead to 41-34 and continued the seven point lead after baskets by each team (43-36 Purdue). Another foul on a Husker big (Stewart) resulted in two more Boiler made free throws and the biggest lead of the game (45-36 Purdue) at the media timeout.

Two Haiby free throws and a Husker steal resulting in four quick points (45-40 Purdue). The Husker press is causing issues for their opponent. Both teams are in the bonus, so the rest of this quarter could go slowly.

The Boilers got back to a nine point lead (50-41) before the Huskers hit a five point run to close within four (50-46 Purdue) with 90 seconds left in the quarter. Purdue hit two big threes sandwiched around a Krull layup to extend the lead to eight (56-48 Purdue).

Purdue 56 Nebraska 48

Fourth Quarter

Neither team scored for over a minute until a Hake free throw and then a Markowski layup (56-51 Purdue). Purdue’s first points came at 7:48 and the score stuck at 58-51 for almost a minute. An intentional foul on the home team resulted in one Haiby made free throw and possession - which Markowski took advantage of with a basket and free throw (58-55 Purdue). After a Purdue basket and Moriarty three, the Huskers were within TWO! (60-58 Neb) at 6:06.

NINETY SECONDS LATER THE HUSKERS HAVE THE LEAD!! (62-60 Neb).

After a Purdue free throw, Maddie Krull extended the lead with a three (65-61 Neb) at 2:27. This Husker team is showing a lot of grit and determination. The score remained at 65-61 until a Markowski layup with 55 seconds (67-61 Neb). The Boilers hit a three to close the gap with 38 seconds (67-64 Neb).

The Boilers fouled Jaz Shelley with 23 seconds left. She hit both charity shots (69-64 Neb).

Purdue missed a three. Husker ball!

Shelley is fouled. She hit both. (71-64 Neb) with six seconds.

FINAL!! Nebraska 71 Purdue 64

Stats and Thoughts

The Huskers gritted out a win they needed to stay in the hunt for March Madness.

It is almost boring to type this, but Alexis Markowski earned another double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Maddie Krull scored 15 and Sam Haiby 14. Callin Hake and Kendall Moriarty had eight apiece. There were really no other individual stats that stood out. Jaz Shelley and Issie Bourne combined for seven points - which makes it even more remarkable the Huskers grabbed a road win.

The Huskers held the Boilermakers to eight points in the fourth quarter while scoring 23 of their own. It was a team effort but Markowski played especially well with three fouls through most of the second half.

Both teams shot 40% from the field (Huskers 24-60 and Purdue 20-50). The Huskers were poor again from long range at 27% (6-22 compared to 9-23 or 39% for the Boilers). Both teams shot over 80% from the free throw line (Nebraska 17-21 and Purdue 15-18). Purdue outrebounded Nebraska 33-31. Nebraska forced 17 turnovers while committing 11 but only held a 14-11 point advantage from those.

Paint points favored Nebraska 36-20, which is the most lopsided stat of the night. The Huskers played great defense as a team in the fourth quarter, but of special note, Sam Haiby seemed especially lockdown.

These teams came in evenly matched statistically and the final tally tells the same story. These teams have played some really great basketball since the Huskers joined the B1G. This is one to circle on the calendar every season.

Next Game

The Huskers host #11 Maryland on Sunday at 1 pm. The Terrapins will be out for revenge after taking a 20+ point drubbing from Nebraska earlier this season. Hopefully Jaz Shelley gets back to her normal self for that one as she will be needed to stick with a high-flying Maryland offense.

Go Big Red!