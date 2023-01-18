Nebraska WBB vs Purdue and Men’s vs Ohio State Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten)
Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT)
Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana
Live Video: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Wednesday’s game could be a pivotal contest in the Big Ten for both teams. They enter the game tied for seventh in the conference standings at 3-4, and on paper, it would be tough to find more evenly matched teams across all statistical categories. The numbers prove themselves in the NCAA’s NET rankings, where Nebraska entered the week at No. 42 and Purdue at No. 47.
The Ohio State game last weekend was Nebraska’s seventh this season against an AP Top 25 team at game time, and the Huskers are scheduled to face six more current top-25 foes. If those numbers hold, it would give NU a school-record 13 games against AP Top 25 teams. No other Nebraska team has ever faced more than 11 AP Top 25 opponents (2000-01). Since entering the Big Ten (2011-12), the Huskers have never played more than eight games in a season against AP Top 25 foes.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 8.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 4.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (107-91); 16th Season Overall (300-200)
Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten)
14 - Ava Learn - 6-1 - So. - G/F - 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 6.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg
23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 10.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 7.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Off the Bench
11 - Lasha Petree - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 16.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - So. - G - 8.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg
5 - Cassidy Hardin - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
35 - Rickie Woltman - 6-4 - Sr. - F - 3.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg
30 - Addison Potts - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.4 ppg, 0.0 rpg
31 - Lilly Stoddard - 6-4 - Fr. - F - 0.3 ppg, 0.2 rpg
Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Second Season at Purdue (29-20); 10th Season Overall (257-70)
Nebrasketball Men’s Game information
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
-
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 6.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 137.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ohio State No. 18 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 10-7 (2-4)
Head Coach: Chris Holtmann
Record at OSU: 117-63 (6th year)
Career Record: 231-148 (12th year)
Nebraska No. 94 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 9-9 (2-5)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 33-76 (4th year)
Career Record: 148-132 (9th year)
