Wednesday’s Flakes Brings You The Joy Of Snow

A blizzard is currently ripping through Nebraska. Enjoy it while you can as spring is not too far away.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska football and the transfer portal: Grading the upside of Matt Rhule’s additions - The Athletic

From quarterback Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech) to linebacker MJ Sherman (Georgia), Nebraska needs production from these nine transfers in 2023.

Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein to 'step away' from volleyball

Whitney Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will "step away" from volleyball after the death of her father.

Former Oregon State Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Transferring to Ohio State | Eleven Warriors

Ohio State adds depth at quarterback as former Oregon State signal-caller Tristan Gebbia is reportedly transferring to the Buckeyes.

Other News In The Sporting World

Griesel Probable, Keita Questionable, Gary Out against Ohio State - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

Fred Hoiberg provided a lengthy injury update and identified some of the keys to winning with Ohio State visiting Lincoln for a Wednesday night clash.

Rafael Nadal out of Australian Open, defeated by Mackenzie McDonald

A clearly hurting Rafael Nadal - the No. 1 seed and defending tournament champion - lost his second-round match at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald.

Michigan football's Matt Weiss on leave; under investigation

A Michigan athletic department spokesman confirmed to the Free Press that co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on administrative leave.

Jaden Rashada files for release from Florida Gators after NIL dispute

The blue-chip quarterback is moving on from UF, but some drama could still remain in the wildest story of the NIL era.

DeMeco Ryans’s Rise to Become the NFL’s Top Head Coaching Candidate - The Ringer

The former NFL linebacker and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is helming the best defense in football and has quickly become 2023’s hottest head coaching candidate. Those who played and worked with him aren’t surprised.

Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum.Both

Northwestern postpones men's basketball game at Iowa due to COVID-19 outbreak

The two teams will still try to reschedule the Big Ten game.

Yellow Journalism

Rick Rubin admits he doesn't know how to use a mixing desk: "I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music" | MusicRadar

The super-producer reveals his creative process in a new interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes

Investment banks are struggling in a high-interest-rate world | The Economist

But the change does not fully explain Goldman Sachs’s falling profits | Finance & economics

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 1.1% in December - WSJ

Shoppers faced higher interest rates, elevated inflation and worries about economic slowdown late last year

Podcast Schmodcast

Wintery Enlightenment