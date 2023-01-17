Whitney Lauenstein Leaving Nebraska Volleyball

Whitney Lauenstein announced today via Instagram that she is stepping away from volleyball to “ focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”

Lauenstein just finished her sophomore season at Nebraska. She was second in kills with 297, second in kills/set with 2.78 and first in service aces with 28. She was second in blocks behind Kaitlyn Hord (175) with 114. She has a huge list of accomplishments on her Huskers.com bio.

Mostly, she was fun to watch. I loved watching the look on her face when she got into the match. Her athleticism was remarkable.

Her IG post reads:

Hi husker fans! I am coming on here to clear the confusion and rumors that you may have heard about my status on the volleyball team! With that being said I have thought long and hard about my decision and took the holidays with my family to clear my mind but I have decided to step away from the volleyball team to focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.

I cherish every single moment with my teammates they have grown to be some of my best friends and will continue to be! I will miss playing in bob with my teammates it will be something I will remember forever but I think it’s important to put yourself first before you commit to something big!

Thank you everyone for the unconditional love and support the Nebraska fan base is unlike any other!

We here at CN wish the best for you, Ms. Lauenstein and thank you for being a Husker!