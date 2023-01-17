Nebrasketball: Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Huskers will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, as the team will wear special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.

Chris Holtmann is in his sixth season in Columbus and he has Ohio State at 10-7 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play following Sunday’s overtime loss at Rutgers. Holtmann has guided Ohio State to five straight 20-win seasons and the school has made every NCAA Tournament in that span, but has yet to advance to the second weekend or finish higher than tied four fourth in the league with a roster all his own.

OSU features a retooled roster after losing four starters from last season, including a pair of NBA draft picks. The Buckeyes went 8-3 in the non-conference portion of their schedule, including wins over Texas Tech and Cincinnati. Ohio State also boasts a win in early Big Ten action over Rutgers on a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Tanner Holden. OSU has dropped four straight games since a dominating 16-point victory over Northwestern on New Year’s Day, including three games decided by four points or less.

The Buckeyes feature one of the Big Ten’s top freshmen in Brice Sensabaugh. The four-star small forward is averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Sensabaugh is one of three Buckeyes averaging in double figures, joining Justice Sueing (13.6 ppg) and Zed Key (12.2 rpg, 7.9 rpg). Ohio State is shooting 47% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range, one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. The Buckers are ranked fourth nationally in offensive efficiency and are one of three Big Ten teams in the top six nationally.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Ohio State No. 17 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 10-7 (2-4)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann

Record at OSU: 117-63 (6th year)

Career Record: 231-148 (12th year)

Nebraska No. 95 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 9-9 (2-5)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 33-76 (4th year)

Career Record: 148-132 (9th year)