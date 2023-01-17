Corn Flakes: Pizza and Football

I need to know, what are your true feelings about Valentino’s pizza?

My husband, not being a Nebraska native, has never understood the hype and I have other friends from out of state who feel the same.

I am fan more from nostalgia. My grandma owned a Valentino’s up until I was probably 11 or 12. So every time we went to see her we had to go there. I don’t know if I like the pizza more for the taste or for the memories at this point.

That is why I need to know how do you feel about it?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Husker Dan: Rhule Completes His Staff - All Huskers

What do we know about these Nebraska football assistant coaches?

Nebraska Football: NFLer has message for 'the undersized kid living in Nebraska'

Nebraska football fans an NFL receiver give a shout out when Seattle Seahawks Cade Johnson talked about his experiences coming up in college.

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule and Ryan Held team up to help Kearney add talent

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and former Huskers assistant Ryan Held recently teamed up to try and help bring some talent to the Kearney Lopers.

Husker lineman signee Jason Maciejczak's passion for the game runs deep

His recruiting tale came with an 11th-hour twist and a snowstorm that tried to get in the way even as the smaller clock hand crept toward...

Watt Named 2021-22 NFHS National Coach of the Year - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Softball Volunteer Coach Mark Watt was named a 2021-22 National Coach of the Year announced the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

Elsewhere

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he will return in 2023

Michigan president Santa Ono took to social media Monday to say Jim Harbaugh will remain at the school amid interest for NFL head-coaching jobs.

Cowboys’ Brett Maher sets NFL playoff record with 4 missed extra points vs. Bucs - The Athletic

Prior to Monday night, Cowboys kickers had only missed two extra points in the franchise's entire postseason history.

Alabama’s Nate Oats speaks day after Darius Miles murder charge - Sports Illustrated

The Crimson Tide coach called the Tuscaloosa shooting, which killed a woman, “a tragedy all around.”

2022 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared - CBSSports.com

A tab of the college football underclassmen who have decided to move on to the next level